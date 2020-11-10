SI.com
Tuesday Injury Report: Clowney, Two Others Back to Work

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – Much attention has been paid over recent days to the limited recovery time the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts face this week, when they are scheduled to meet on Thursday after having played on Sunday.

One prominent member of the Titans’ defense did not suit up for the last contest, though, and it looks as if that break has aided his recovery from a knee injury.

Outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney was a full participant in Tuesday’s workout. It was the first time since Oct. 30 that he was listed as such on the official NFL injury report.

Clowney was one of three Titans who made it through a full practice after having been out or limited a day earlier. Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who did not practice, and left guard Rodger Saffold, a limited participant on Monday, also were full participants.

Five players for Tennessee did not practice. Among them was wide receiver Adam Humphries, who remains in the concussion protocol for an injury sustained Nov. 1 at Cincinnati.

“I think recovery and preparation are two things that we’ve talked about, being able to try to recover after a game a few days ago, but also getting in the preparation work,” coach Mike Vrabel said Tuesday. “The biggest thing that we can do on short week is how we handle recovery and getting as much rest as we can but also be able to practice and work and function.”

Clowney logged a significant number of snaps through the first seven games despite several issues along the way. Last week, however, he sat out the entire week of practice and was unable to play in the game.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Tuesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: S Dane Cruikshank (groin), WR Adam Humphries (concussion), T Dennis Kelly (knee), CB Chris Milton (hamstring) and tight end MyCole Pruitt (knee/ankle). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee), OLB Jadeveon Clowney (knee/illness) and G Rodger Saffold (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: LB Matthew Adams (not injury related) and TE Jack Doyle (concussion). Limited Participation: TE Mo Allie-Cox (knee). Full participation: WR T.Y. Hilton (groin).

Comments

