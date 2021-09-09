Thursday Injury Report: Another WR Ailing

Josh Reynolds is one of two players who was a limited participant on Thursday after having not been listed with an issue Wednesday.

NASHVILLE – For the second day in a row, wide receivers were the big news with the release of the Tennessee Titans’ injury report.

Josh Reynolds, one of the Titans’ key free-agent acquisitions during the offseason, was one of two players added to the injury report Thursday. The other was tight end Tommy Hudson.

Reynolds was a limited participant in the day’s workout because of a foot injury. He missed time during training camp because of a hamstring injury but still managed to play briefly in two of the three preseason contests (he did not have any receptions).

“He’s a pro,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday about Reynolds. “We’ve seen on tape his ability to handle multiple roles and different positions. Although he’s had some ebbs and flows of his availability, he’s shown his professionalism and his dedication to his craft.

“So, we’re looking forward to seeing what Josh can contribute this year.”

The good news for the Titans is that Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown was a full participant on Thursday. He sat out Wednesday’s practice and was listed with a knee injury.

None of Tennessee’s players sat out the entire session Thursday.

The complete Titans-Cardinals injury report for Thursday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: None. Limited participation: WR Josh Reynolds (foot), TE Tommy Hudson (toe), CB Chris Jackson (hamstring) and ILB David Long (hamstring). Full participation: WR A.J. Brown (knee).

ARIZONA

Did not practice: None. Limited participation: TE Darrell Daniels (toe) and LB Dennis Gardeck (knee). Full participation: None.