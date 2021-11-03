Wednesday Injury Report: New Concerns at Cornerback

NASHVILLE – How deep in the talent pool can the Tennessee Titans go and continue to find capable cornerbacks?

It is possible that they will have to find out.

Greg Mabin, who started the last two games immediately after he was plucked from the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad, was one of six Titans who did not practice Wednesday due to injury. Chris Jackson, who started one game early in the season and has been a regular role player in recent contests, also was unable to go. Mabin has an ankle injury, and Jackson has a foot issue.

Mabin, of course, stepped in when rookie Caleb Farley sustained a season-ending knee injury. Farley got his chance to start when Kristin Fulton went on injured reserve on Oct. 18. Fulton has yet to be cleared for a return to practice.

Currently, Tennessee has five cornerbacks on the active roster, including Mabin and Jackson, with two others on the practice squad.

This is probably not the week to see if that group can withstand any additional stress. The Titans (6-2) face the Los Angeles Rams (7-1) on Sunday night in Los Angeles. The Rams are one of four teams that average better than 300 passing yards per game and are second in the NFL with 22 touchdown passes. Their average of 13.1 yards per completion ranks second.

Therefore, the status of Mabin and Jackson will be worth watching as the week progresses.

The complete Titans injury report for Wednesday:

Did not practice: FB Khari Blasingame (knee), G Nate Davis (concussion), ILB Rashaan Evans (ankle), CB Chris Jackson (foot), CB Greg Mabin (ankle) and DT Jeffery Simmons (ankle). Limited participation: FB Tory Carter (shoulder), OLB Bud Dupree (knee), WR Julio Jones (hamstring), T Kendall Lamm (back) and DL Teair Tart (groin). Full participation: S Dane Cruikshank (concussion).