Isaiah Wilson Tweets He is 'Done' With Titans

The 2020 first-round pick removed the declaration a short time later but sent a clear message nonetheless.

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson said last week that the Isaiah Wilson the organization met last offseason did not resemble the one that constantly was a distraction during the 2020 season.

Six days later, another chapter has been added to the growing book full of red flags for the Titans’ 2020 first-round pick (No. 29 overall), an offensive tackle by way of Georgia. On Monday night, Wilson, in a since-deleted Twitter post, said that his time with the Titans has come to an end.

“Im [sic] done with football as a Titan…,” he wrote. “No further comments.”

The tweet was removed a short time later, and his featured photos were removed.

Wilson appeared in just one game in 2020 and played four snaps in all. Nothing he did on the field made news.

His off-field actions, though, did. Ultimately, the 22-year-old ended the season on the Reserve/Non-Football Illness (NFI) list. so that he could deal with “personal issues.” He remains on that list as of now. The decision to add him to the list came shortly after he served a suspension for violating team rules.

Wilson’s troubles started in training camp. In August, he was named in a Tennessee State University police report after officers broke up an off-campus party. Authorities issued Wilson a trespass warning in wake of that incident.

In September, police arrested and charged Wilson for driving under the influence. He blew a 0.107 and 0.103 at the time officers pulled him over, according to reports. The legal limit for blood alcohol content in Tennessee it 0.08.

Wilson also spent two separate stints on the COVID-19 reserve list, the second time for more than a month (early September to mid-October).

It’s unclear if Wilson’s tweet means anything significant. The Titans have publicly expressed their interest in helping Wilson grow through his mistakes. Robinson said there was “A lot of work to be done there” when discussing Wilson last week.

Based on his tweet, he seems uninterested in doing that work. At least with the Titans.