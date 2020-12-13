Once Again, Titans Face a Different Jaguars Quarterback

Mike Glennon will start Sunday and will offer a different look than Week 2 starter Gardner Minshew.

A different starting quarterback for the Jacksonville Jaguars? So, what else is new?

Mike Glennon will be under center Sunday when the Tennessee Titans (8-4) complete their season series with the Jaguars (1-11) with a matchup at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville.

That makes this the third straight year that the Jaguars will have a different starting quarterback in the second meeting with the Titans than they did in the first. The only one the Tennessee defense faced more than once since the start of 2018 is Gardner Minshew, who played in the first meeting each of the last two years. Minshew threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns in Week 2, a game Tennessee won 33-30.

In 2019, Nick Foles got the call for the second matchup. This time it is Glennon, a third-round pick by Tampa Bay in 2013 who is with his fifth different franchise in as many years.

Each of the last two years, the Titans won the second meeting.

A game-by-game look at the Jacksonville Jaguars’ starting quarterbacks against the Tennessee Titans since the start of the 2018 season:

Date Quarterback Comp. Att. Yds TD INT Rushing Score 9/23/18 Blake Bortles 21 34 155 0 0 5-27 0 TD Titans 9, Jaguars 6 12/6/18 Cody Kessler 25 43 240 1 0 5-17 0 TD Titans 30, Jaguars 9 9/19/19 Gardner Minshew 20 30 204 2 0 4-18 0 TD Jaguars 20, Titans 7 11/24/19 Nick Foles 32 48 272 0 0 3-20 0 TD Titans 42, Jaguars 20 9/20/20 Gardner Minshew 30 45 339 3 2 4-19 0 TD Titans 33, Jaguars 30 12/13/20 Mike Glennon TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

At 6-foot-7, 225 pounds, Glennon not only looks much different than Minshew, who is six inches shorter, he also gives the Jacksonville offense a bit of a different look.

“(Glennon)'s obviously a veteran player, started in this league,” Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said. “It looks like he's decisive with the football. They were moving the ball down the field in games that we viewed with him in there.

“Probably doesn't move as much as (Minshew) did, extending plays, he has that ability but probably not as much as what Gardner (Minshew) did. We'll have to focus on those throws and those guys that he likes.”

In 31 career games (24 starts), Glennon has 105 rushing yards. Minshew, who has not played since Week 7 because of a hand injury, has run for 122 yards in the seven games he has played this season. Rookie Jake Luton played the first three games after Minshew was sidelined.

Glennon’s last win as a starter was Sept. 24, 2017 with Chicago. He is 0-2 for the Jaguars this season and 6-18 for his career. His 84.1 passer rating and 10.7 yards-per-completion average the last two weeks are right in line with his career numbers (84.3 and 10.6, respectively).

“I still think even though we lost the (games) … there was still a lot of good throws out there,” Glennon said. “I think there’s always going to be stuff to build on, but I feel confident in myself in both games.”

And the Titans won’t face the same challenge in both games.