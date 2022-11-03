Simmons on Contract Chatter: 'Next Story'

NASHVILLE – Jeffery Simmons did not want his contract situation to become a story this past offseason. So, he said repeatedly that he did not want to talk about it.

Recently, the issue came up again. He talked about it. Simmons addressed it in an interview with The Athletic for a story that suggested he should be paid like what he is, one of – if not the – most dominant defensive linemen in the NFL.

Wednesday, the 2021 Pro Bowler seemed surprised that he had created a story with his assessment that franchise officials, to date, have not made any actual offer on a long-term extension despite their expressed desire to keep him around beyond his current deal, which runs through the 2023 season. He attempted to divert the discussion with local reporters during the day’s media availability and then tried to move on from the issue altogether in a Twitter post later in the day.

“Listen, I love where I’m at!” Simmons wrote. “I love this organization and most of all, my teammates! I am not worried about a contract! I am focused on winning! Next story, PLEASE!!”

By any measure, Simmons is underpaid. He will earn a base salary of $2.21 million this season as part of the deal he signed when Tennessee drafted him 19th overall in 2019. He is scheduled to earn $10.753 million in 2023, the option year that will complete his rookie deal.

In terms of base salary, he ranks 47th among all NFL defensive linemen and in terms of total cash, he is 122nd for this season, per Spotrac.com.

Such is the financial reality of the NFL, which puts a limit on how much players can earn on their rookie deals. And for first-round picks such as Simmons, those pacts allow teams to control the player for up to five years.

Speculation was rampant since the end of the 2021 season that the Titans would not wait until the end of Simmons’ contract – or close even to it – to conduct more business with him. Rather than extend or renegotiate and extend, however, franchise officials stood pat, even as Simmons, one of the team captains, skipped virtually all of the team’s offseason training.

“It was, ‘We want you to be here, but we don’t know exactly when we’ll be able to pay you,’” Simmons told The Athletic, which touched off the renewed interest in the issue. “The Titans were like, ‘We don’t know if we’re going to be able to offer you what you think you are worth. We want to pay you, but we don’t know where it’s going to come from.’ That’s basically what it was, not an offer.”

The story also indicated that Simmons decided during the summer that he would not report to training camp in an attempt to force a new deal. Eventually, though, he changed his mind and decided he would play out the remainder of his contract, if need be.

Through seven games, Simmons has played more snaps on defense than all but four of his teammates, and his one of five players to start every game on defense. He played this past Sunday at Houston – and played well – despite an ankle injury that caused him to sit out an entire week of practice.

He was sidelined again Wednesday when preparations began in earnest for this Sunday’s contest against the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Yep, Partrick Mahomes,” Simmons said. “I’m hoping I can get to him this weekend. That’s where my focus is at. I’m not worried about a contract right now. I’m focused on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.”