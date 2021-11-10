Reynolds Starts Over With Old QB

Josh Reynolds will get a fresh start – with a familiar face.

A day after the Tennessee Titans released him, the Detroit Lions claimed the fifth-year wide receiver off waivers.

The move reunites Reynolds with quarterback Jared Goff. The two played together over the previous four seasons with the Los Angeles Rams. Reynolds’ production increased each of those seasons, and he set career-highs with 52 receptions and 618 receiving yards in 2020 before he became a free agent in the offseason. The Titans signed him to a one-year, $1.75 million contract in March.

During his time with the Rams, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2017, Reynolds caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns.

Things did not work out nearly as well with Tennessee. Injuries limited his availability throughout the preseason, and he was inactive four times in nine regular-season games (three times he was a healthy scratch), including Sunday’s matchup with his former team.

He caught just 10 passes for 90 yards before franchise officials granted his request for a release.

“I don’t think anything went wrong,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “It just didn’t work out.”

Detroit (0-8) is the NFL’s only winless team this season, which means it falls first in the waiver order and had first crack at Reynolds. Its offense ranks 21st in passing yards per game (228.0), 29th in yards per attempt (6.5) and tied for 29th in touchdown passes (eight).

Goff, acquired during the offseason in a trade with Los Angeles, has played every game and attempted all but two of his team’s passes.

No doubt, the Lions expect to get the receiver Reynolds was in Los Angeles rather than the one he was with Tennessee.

“I think it was tough for everyone,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “[We] bring him here. Everyone is excited. Obviously, things didn’t go like he wanted to, or we wanted them to. But he did some good things while he was here, helped us out.

“So, obviously, I wish him nothing but the best.”