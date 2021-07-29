Report: Cannabis Company Suing Julio Jones

Tennessee Titans wide receiver and former Atlanta Falcons teammate Roddy White are alleged to have run a black market operation.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones is facing a serious lawsuit.

Genetixs, a California-based cannabis company, filed a lawsuit against Jones and his former Atlanta Falcons teammate Roddy White, along with White’s company SLW Holdings, for alleged fraud and money laundering, according to court documents obtained by The Tennessean onTuesday night.

In the lawsuit, Jones, White and White’s company are alleged to have illegally managed and operated Genetixs’ facility, and to have failed to report cannabis sales since March of 2021.

In total, Genetixs estimates about $3 million in cannabis was harvested and sold illegally per month since March of 2021.

Jones and White allegedly colluded with a man named John Van Beek and his son, Shaun Van Beek, to run a black-market cannabis operation out of a Genetixs facility, according to the report.

Both White and Jones invested in Genetixs through White’s SLW Holdings business, one of five member companies that comprise Genetixs.

In March of 2020, John Van Beek was hired by Genetixs as an on-site manager. He operated its leased facility located in Desert Hot Springs, Calf. He is accused of breaching his contract, failing to report cannabis sales and not providing the necessary paperwork for monetary expenses, according to The Tennessean.

Without Genetixs’ approval, the defendants are accused of abandoning the facility and surrounding the premises to the landlord. They allegedly “looted, removed and misappropriated Genetixs’ cannabis” from 22 harvests. They also allegedly damaged machinery and equipment worth millions of dollars, according to documents in the case.

Jones, White and the Van Beeks are being sued on 10 counts, including conspiracy to defraud, unjust enrichment and breach of fiduciary duty. And from that, Genetixs is seeking general, punitive and injunctive relief.

The acquired Jones in June via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowl selection adds an element of explosiveness and athleticism to an offense that was one of the NFL’s most productive in 2020.