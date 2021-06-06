Titans Players React to Trade for Julio Jones

Based on social media activity, the seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver should expect a warm reception when he joins his new team.

The Tennessee Titans needed an upgrade at wide receiver, and they got a major one Sunday when they struck a deal to acquire seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones from the Atlanta Falcons.

NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport reported -- and the team confirmed a short time later -- that they will send a 2022 second-round and a 2023 fourth-round pick to the Falcons in exchange for Jones and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Regardless of the particulars of the deal, Titans players made it known they were thrilled with the acquisition. Many shared their feelings on social media.

The first and most boisterous was, of course, wide receiver AJ Brown, who is thrilled to be part of an offense that includes Jones and running back Derrick Henry. His initial tweet read “Please excuse my language when I say ‘y’all done F------ up.’”

He followed that up with a call for a little reward for helping get the deal done with his recruitment video.

Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons kept it short and sweet.

Offensive lineman Taylor Lewan expressed astonishment.

Safety Kevin Byard summed up his feelings with a gif and the customary “yessir.”

Meanwhile, backup running back, Darrynton Evans, seemed stunned by the development

For weeks, a trade that would take Jones out of Atlanta was expected, and Tennessee was seen as a likely landing spot for the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.