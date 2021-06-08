Julio Improves Titans' Super Bowl Odds

They're still not considered a best bet but the trade for the Pro Bowl wide receiver moved the lines.

On paper, the Tennessee Titans’ roster is undeniably better than it was at this time a week ago.

General manager Jon Robinson made an aggressive, win-now move over the weekend when he added wide receiver Julio Jones in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

With numerous deals in free agency and eight selections in the NFL Draft, the team already attempted to revamp a defense that performed poorly in critical areas last season. Another playmaker on offense was considered the biggest missing piece.

The Titans badly needed another wide receiver, and now they have a seven-time Pro Bowler who ranks near the top in every major statistical category for pass catchers.

Now more than ever, the Titans’ fan base believes they have a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Jones joins an already explosive offense that features Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown and elite running back Derrick Henry, who has won consecutive rushing titles and became the eighth member of the 2,000-yard club last season.

But what do the sports books say?

The odds on Tennessee to win the Super Bowl improved across the board. The Titans are not one of the favorites. They are not even the best bet to win the AFC.

On average, the Titans have 30-1 odds to win the Lombardi Trophy this season (+3000), which is an improvement from prior to the trade, when they were largely seen as a 40-1 bet. Their best odds from the sports gambling outlets surveyed are 25-1 (+2500).

A survey of the Titans’ Super Bowl LVI odds in wake of the Julio Jones trade:

Fan Duel: +3000 (30-1), 14th best

CBSSports/SportsLine: +3000 (30-1), tied for 10th with New England

Draft Kings: +2800 (28-1), tied for 10th with New Orleans

MGM: +2500 (25-1), tied for fifth with six other teams