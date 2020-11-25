Wednesday Injury Report: Two Close to Clearing Concussion Protocols

Wide receiver Adam Humphries and safety Kenny Vaccaro took a significant step in their recovery from concussions Wednesday.

Both players took part in the entirety of the day’s practice as the Tennessee Titans prepare for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Under the NFL’s concussion protocols, full participation in non-contact portions of workouts is the final step before a player can be cleared by an independent neurologist to return to action.

“We’ll see where those guys are after practice,” coach Mike Vrabel said prior to the workout. “… Then they will have to go through the independent doctor and then work our way toward the end of the week.”

Vaccaro (pictured) was diagnosed with the head injury last week in advance of Sunday’s overtime victory at Baltimore. He was a limited participant Thursday for what originally was classified as a neck injury but sat out Friday and was determined unfit to play against the Ravens on Saturday. He had played in 34 straight games. He is fifth on Tennessee’s defense this season with 56 tackles.

Humphries has missed the last three games after being injured late in the first half of the Nov. 1 loss at Cincinnati. He is fifth on the team with 22 receptions and has two touchdown receptions, which equals the number he had in all of 2019.

Only three Titans – wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Dennis Kelly and cornerback Adoreé Jackson – did not take part in any of the workout. Brown and Kelly have missed practice time in recent weeks but have not missed games. Jackson has not played this season.

Indianapolis had nine players sit out the day.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: WR A.J. Brown (knee), CB Adoreé Jackson (knee) and T Dennis Kelly (knee). Limited participation: CB Malcolm Butler (rib), C Ben Jones (knee) and G Rodger Saffold (ankle). Full participation: WR Adam Humphries (concussion), DL Larrell Murchison (rib), TE MYCole Pruitt (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle) and S Kenny Vaccaro (concussion).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: S Julian Blackmon (illness), DE Justin Houston (not injury related), C Ryan Kelly (neck), G Quenton Nelson (back/ankle), LB Bobby Okereke, WR Zach Pascal (knee/foot), QB Philip Rivers (toe), S Khari Willis (ribs/shoulder) and CB Rock Ya-Sin (illness). Full participation: CB Isaiah Rodgers (knee), T Braden Smith (thumb), TE Noah Togiai and LB Anthony Walker (ribs).