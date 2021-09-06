September 6, 2021
VIDEO: Byard Ready for Big Crowd at Nissan Stadium

College football's opening weekend reminded the Tennessee Titans safety of the energy and excitement of a typical gameday atmosphere.
NASHVILLE – The only limit to the number of fans who can attend the Tennessee Titans’ 2021 season-opener Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium is how many the venue can accommodate.

The expected atmosphere will be in stark contrast to last season, when COVID-19 restrictions meant many NFL games were played in empty stadiums and many others before just a smattering of spectators.

The Titans went 5-3 at home last season but won six times on the road. It was the second straight season in which they had more victories as the visitors than they did as the home team.

Three times attendance at Nissan Stadium approached 14,000. Tennessee lost two of those three, 41-35 to Cleveland on Dec. 6 (13,986) and 34-17 to Indianapolis on Nov. 12 (13,949). The exception was a 46-25 triumph over Detroit on Dec. 20 (13,797).

The only home game in an empty stadium was Week 2 against Jacksonville, a 33-30 victory.

The 30-24 loss to Baltimore in the wild card round of the playoffs drew a crowd of 14,029.

In the above video, safety Kevin Byard talked about seeing full houses at college football games over the weekend and what he expects when the new season kicks off Sunday.

