Know the Foe: Five Questions With the Lions

Detroit comes to Nissan Stadium with an interim head coach and uncertainty at quarterback, among other things.

The Tennessee Titans (9-4) will host the Detroit Lions (5-8) in the season's final regular-season game at Nissan Stadium.

John Maakaron of All Lions (part of the SI.com NFL community) answers five questions to help shed some light on an opponent Tennessee faces only once every four years.

1. What obvious changes, if any, has Darrell Bevell made as interim head coach after Matt Patricia was fired?

The biggest change Darrell Bevell made was making things more enjoyable for players on the roster. Matt Patricia ran a tight ship and wore out his welcome. Several of the players have commented that the team works hard but can still have fun while doing so. On the field, the offense looks to have opened things up more with Matthew Stafford taking more chances deep.

2. If Matthew Stafford can’t play, what does Chase Daniel offer in terms of potential to keep things moving for an offense that has scored points pretty consistently?

It is looking as if Matthew Stafford will suit up and play Sunday. But, if something were to change or if Stafford was unable to finish the game, Daniel can run the Lions offense. There are skill players that he can fling the ball to. Daniel is a gritty veteran who will not take many chances and will make the correct read. Also, Bevell would likely rely upon D'Andre Swift and Adrian Peterson to carry the workload on the ground to try and control the clock.

3. The Titans and their fans feel Brett Kern is the NFL’s best punter. Should Jack Fox be in that conversation and, if so, why?

Titans fans need to realize Jack Fox is the NFL's best punter. They could see him in action if Detroit's offense stalls or doesn't get into rhythm quickly enough on Sunday. Fox has a knack for pinning opponents deep and his net yards per punt is among the best in the NFL. For most of the 2020 season, it was a running joke in Detroit that the best player on the team was the punter. Brayden Coombs has emerged as a quality special teams coordinator this season and that unit has been the most consistent for Detroit all season.

4. Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the eighth overall pick in 2019 and is the Lions’ leading receiver this year. What makes him difficult to defend?

Hockenson has emerged as a quality tight end this season. When asked in a recent media session, he expressed that he feels more comfortable in Darrell Bevell's offense, his route tree has expanded and he is not afraid to improvise routes like he was during his rookie campaign. He has become much more reliable and his size and strength make him a difficult matchup for most opposing defenses. I expect him to have a quality performance Sunday.

5. Who wins on Sunday and why?

The Lions are surely going to come in and dominate the Titans in all three phrases and leave with the shocking blowout victory. All kidding aside, Detroit is an injury-riddled football team that is playing out the stretch. They will play hard and the offense can put up points, but the defense is among the absolute worst in the league. Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry should have solid performances in the Titans 27-24 victory.