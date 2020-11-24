Raiders Sign Vic Beasley to Their Practice Squad

Vic Beasley has a new job.

The Las Vegas Raiders signed the former Tennessee Titans outside linebacker to their practice squad Monday after he went through a tryout with them last week.

The move is a step-back for the one-time All-Pro who had his share of missteps during his brief time with the Titans. Most notably, he missed the first 10 days of training camp due to an unexcused absence and then failed a physical when he finally did arrive.

The Titans released him on Nov. 4 after five games during which made three tackles, recorded on tackle for loss and forced one fumble.

The 2016 NFL sack champion signed a one-year, $9.5 million contract in March with the idea that he would upgrade the Titans’ pass rush. He had no sacks and no quarterback pressures.

Apparently, he also had no hard feelings about his stint with the organization. Beasley posted a brief, congenial farewell to the team and its fans on Twitter shortly after the Raiders announced his addition.

Later, he spoke to PaulKurharsky.com and offered little clarity about why things did not work out with the Titans. Likewise, he provided no assurances that things would be any better with the Raiders, one of two teams with fewer sacks than the Titans through the season’s first 11 weeks. Tennessee has 12. Las Vegas has 11.

“All I know is I can go hard and work my butt off,” he told PaulKuharsky.com. “That’s all I can do. I can’t control everything else. I can’t control what decisions you make of me. I can’t control that.

“Can’t anybody control if they get released. Maybe by their performance. But there have been good players that’s got released before.”