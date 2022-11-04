Willis Needs to Slow Down, Make Quicker Decisions

NASHVILLE – The more the game slows down in Malik Willis' mind, the faster the ball will come out of his hand.

That’s what the Tennessee Titans are hoping, anyway as their rookie quarterback might be in line to make a second straight NFL start Sunday night in Kansas City.

Ryan Tannehill (ankle) did not practice on Thursday after he was listed as limited on Wednesday. Tannehill has not had a full practice since he was hurt in the Titans’ 19-10 win over Indianapolis on Oct. 23.

Willis didn’t have a big sample size in the passing game in last Sunday’s 17-10 win over Houston. He only dropped back to throw 13 times. He completed six-of-10 passes for 55 yards, threw one interception and was sacked three times.

“I thought he handled things well from a maturity standpoint, not knowing that he was going to be the starter until later in the process,” offensive coordinator Todd Downing said Thursday. “There were some great learning opportunities, which there are for everybody that plays in this league. There were some things he did well and managed the game well, so a lot to improve on and grow from.”

Hesitation and indecisiveness were predictable issues for the third-round pick out of Liberty University during the preseason as he adjusted from a small-school, RPO-based, shotgun-snap offense to the NFL. He made strides in getting rid of the ball quicker during each of the preseason contests, gradually lowering the time it took him to throw.

But the regular season represented a new challenge.

Willis’ average time to throw against the Texans was 3.49 seconds, which was the highest of any NFL quarterback in Week 8, per Pro Football Focus. The average time to throw increased to 3.80 seconds on the eight dropbacks that Willis was pressured, per PFF. Willis completed one of five passes in those situations, which included the three sacks and the interception.

His failure to grip it and rip it was especially costly on two occasions against the Texans.

The first occurred on the Titans’ third drive. Willis threw late to Cody Hollister, who had broken into open space about 15 yards downfield. Willis’ delay, along with a ball thrown behind Hollister, resulted in the interception.

“Yeah, late,” quarterbacks coach Pat O’Hara said of the throw. “(But) those are great opportunities and teaching moments. Fortunately, we were able to win the game during those teaching moments. Like I said, the greatest thing to have is film of yourself and watch it and be like, `Okay, wow, it moved a little faster for me. I was a little late.’ And those things, we’ll just continue to work on them.”

The second such moment took place two possessions later on a drive that began at Houston’s 37 yard-line. Willis missed a wide-open Chig Okonkwo downfield because he waited too long to make the throw, failed to set his feet properly and sailed the attempt.

“I think maybe he just picked (Okonkwo) up a little bit late in terms of what angle (Willis) set,” Downing said. “(We) would have loved to have it, and we’ve got to connect on those -- when you have those opportunities and you have the look you prepare for, and it’s executed well from a tight end position. We’ve got to be able to hit those and Malik knows that. I just think it was a matter of not picking up Chig in his vision until a little later in the down.”

Making sure he had the correct throwing base was another issue Willis spent plenty of time working on during training camp and in the preseason.

“That’s always part of the process with a young quarterback, especially one that can throw from so many different platforms and arm angles,” Downing said. “As you process through some of those hard play passes, getting your body and your eyes back around. … I think it’s an ongoing process for all young quarterbacks, in particular ones that didn’t spend a whole lot of time under center in college.”

O’Hara said Willis’ response this week to a bumpy first NFL game has been good.

He praised Willis’ work ethic, noting the 2022 third-round pick had been spending extra time in the Titans’ facility as well as studying at home.

But the simple fact that Willis now has a game’s worth of experience as a starter under his belt may be the biggest reason to expect a quicker delivery – and overall improvement – in his second start, whether that is this week or some time in the future..

“You just want to hope to operate consistently, and that the game slows down a little bit hopefully,” O’Hara said. “These things take time, and he’s working through it, and we’ll see how it goes.”