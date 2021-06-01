Sports Illustrated home
Titans Hire Full-Time Female Scout

Mical Johnson was a scouting and team operations/intern during the 2020 NFL season.
Jon Robinson had hoped to create more diversity on the football side of Tennessee Titans operations.

Alongside coach Mike Vrabel, the general manager attended the NFL’s Women’s Career in Football Forum at the NFL Combine in February 2020.

Not long after, the two created the ‘Amy Adams Strunk Women In Sports Program,’ named after the team’s controlling owner. The goal was to add one woman each to Vrabel’s coaching staff and Robinson’s personnel staff.

And one of last season’s participants has earned a full-time job with the team.

The Titans announced several updates and additions to their football staff on Tuesday. Of them, Mical Johnson, who served as scouting and team operations intern/assistant last season, will be a full-time scouting assistant.

Johnson will work in professional and college scouting departments, evaluate players, monitor the daily waiver wire and help the team prepare for free agency and the NFL Draft.

As an intern, Johnson, who graduated from Belmont, helped put the advanced reports together for the coaches during the 2020 season for the team's weekly opponent.

Kiara Mayo accepted this year’s Amy Adams Strunk Women in Football Training Camp internship in Scouting and Operations.

Also in the personnel department, Blaise Taylor will move into a new role as a pro scout while Matt Miller will be a college scout.

Taylor's focus will be in advance scouting for upcoming opponents and well evaluating potential free agents in the spring. Miller will have a region of colleges to visit, evaluating and gathering information on prospects for the annual NFL Draft. Both will retain portions of their previous roles as scouting assistants.

On the coaching staff, the Titans hired Kylan Butler as the Bill Walsh Offensive Fellowship Coach for the 2021 NFL season. Butler, who played collegiately at Arizona, spent three years on Morehead State University’s coaching staff as wide receivers coach. He will work with all of the skill positions on the offense, including quarterbacks.

