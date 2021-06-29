Vrabel Ranks Among Belichick's Best Patriots Players

In eight years with New England, the now-head coach of the Tennessee Titans did enough to warrant a spot in the top 10.

In three years as a head coach, Mike Vrabel already has made it clear that he won’t back down from Bill Belichick, one of the NFL’s all-time greats and a coach under who Vrabel played for eight seasons.

Vrabel and the Tennessee Titans got the best of Belichick and the New England Patriots in a 2018 regular-season matchup as well as one in the 2019 postseason. Vrabel also got Belichick’s goat with some of his – formerly legal – ways to manipulate the clock.

When it comes to the best players Belichick ever has coached, few measure up to Vrabel. In a ranking of the top 50 Patriots players of the Belichick era, as determined by NBCSportsBoston.com and revealed this week, Vrabel checked in at No. 10. That is actually down from the last time the outlet posted such a list. He was No. 6 in 2015.

Among those in top 10, Vrabel is tied with defensive lineman Richard Seymour (No. 8) for the shortest time spent with New England. An outside linebacker, Vrabel was a part of four Super Bowl teams (three wins) with one Pro Bowl appearance and one All-Pro selection.

Here is what Tom Curran curator of the ranking, said about Vrabel.

In 2002, Bill Belichick was discussing Mike Vrabel’s first season with the team. I can’t find the transcript but I remember clear as day him saying, “Mike Vrabel didn’t have a single mental mistake last season.” Big brain, big skill. Maybe the best athlete in the top 10, Vrabel was a pass-rushing force, outstanding in coverage and a tremendous run-stopper. The tight end stuff was no novelty act either. Underrated for his whole career except here.

Belichick has been New England’s coach since 2000 and has led that franchise to 244 wins in 336 regular-season contests and six Super Bowl wins.

Vrabel was a third-round pick (91st overall) by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1997. He signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2001 and remained with them until he was traded to Kansas City along with quarterback Matt Cassel (New England got a second-round pick in return) following the 2008 season.

“I was a throw-in with Matt Cassel [when I was traded],” Vrabel said recently. “I don’t even think (Kansas City’s players) even knew I got traded.”