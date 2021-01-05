NFC Team Interviews Titans Staffer in GM Search

Monti Ossenfort, Tennessee's director of player personnel for less than a year, reportedly had formal talks with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.

Success comes at a cost.

For the Tennessee Titans, their best season in over decade might cost them one or more members of their front office and coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a hot commodity among NFL teams currently in search of a head coach, and a couple members of their personnel department have been mentioned as potential general manager candidates.

Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel for less than a year, had a formal interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday as part of that franchise’s search for a general manager, according to SI.com senior reporter Albert Breer.

Carolina went 5-11 in 2020, its first season under coach Matt Ruhle. The Panthers have had just one winning season and one playoff appearance in the five years since they appeared in Super Bowl 50.

“I want everything to be collaborative, I want to work with somebody that wants to get the players and establish the vision that we established, that we believe in,” Rhule said this week, according to the Charlotte Observer. “… I want to collaborate with someone that they wake up every morning, saying, ‘Hey, how can I get the right players to make our offense, defense and special teams work.’”

Ossenfort came to Tennessee in May 2020 after 15 years with the New England Patriots. In 2014, he was named New England’s scouting director after current Titans general manager Jon Robinson left that job for a position with Tampa Bay. Before he joined the Titans, the Cleveland Browns interviewed him in their search for a general manager and, according to reports, he was the second choice.

As director of player personnel, Ossenfort has been involved in talent evaluation, roster management and contract negotiations among other things with Tennessee, which finished 11-5 and won the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

The Titans will host Baltimore (11-5) in a wild card playoff game Sunday.