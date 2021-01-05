NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

NFC Team Interviews Titans Staffer in GM Search

Monti Ossenfort, Tennessee's director of player personnel for less than a year, reportedly had formal talks with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Success comes at a cost.

For the Tennessee Titans, their best season in over decade might cost them one or more members of their front office and coaching staff. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is a hot commodity among NFL teams currently in search of a head coach, and a couple members of their personnel department have been mentioned as potential general manager candidates.

Monti Ossenfort, the Titans’ director of player personnel for less than a year, had a formal interview with the Carolina Panthers on Tuesday as part of that franchise’s search for a general manager, according to SI.com senior reporter Albert Breer.

Carolina went 5-11 in 2020, its first season under coach Matt Ruhle. The Panthers have had just one winning season and one playoff appearance in the five years since they appeared in Super Bowl 50.

“I want everything to be collaborative, I want to work with somebody that wants to get the players and establish the vision that we established, that we believe in,” Rhule said this week, according to the Charlotte Observer. “… I want to collaborate with someone that they wake up every morning, saying, ‘Hey, how can I get the right players to make our offense, defense and special teams work.’”

Ossenfort came to Tennessee in May 2020 after 15 years with the New England Patriots. In 2014, he was named New England’s scouting director after current Titans general manager Jon Robinson left that job for a position with Tampa Bay. Before he joined the Titans, the Cleveland Browns interviewed him in their search for a general manager and, according to reports, he was the second choice.

As director of player personnel, Ossenfort has been involved in talent evaluation, roster management and contract negotiations among other things with Tennessee, which finished 11-5 and won the AFC South for the first time since 2008.

The Titans will host Baltimore (11-5) in a wild card playoff game Sunday.

View of the Tennessee Titans new helmet during minicamp at Saint Thomas Sports Park.
News

NFC Team Interviews Titans Staffer in GM Search

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) makes a reception during the fourth quarter as Houston Texans cornerback Keion Crossen (35) defends at NRG Stadium.
News

Pain Can't Keep Brown from Making Big Plays

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) advances against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter of a NFL Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 in Baltimore, Md.
News

Vrabel: Lamar Jackson 'Poses a Lot of Problems'

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith watches during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 24, 2020 Nashville, Tenn.
News

Smith Draws Broad Interest in Coach Searches

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
News

O.J. Simpson, Others Welcome Henry to 2,000-Yard Club

Tennessee Titans kicker Sam Sloman (2) reacts after making a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Sloman Makes a Name for Himself With Game-Winning Kick

Tennessee Titans players celebrate on the field after defeating the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Titans 41, Texans 38: What We Learned

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs past Houston Texans cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III (26) to score a touchdown during the second quarter at NRG Stadium.
News

Derrick Henry Becomes Titans' Second 2,000-Yard Rusher

Houston Texans logo is seen on the field before a game between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.
Game Day

Titans at Texans: Live Updates, Analysis