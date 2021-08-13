Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search
Former Titans Running Back Retires

Former Titans Running Back Retires

Dion Lewis played two seasons in Tennessee before he was cut and spent his final year in the NFL with the New York Giants.
Author:
Publish date:

Scott R. Galvin/USA Today Sports

Dion Lewis played two seasons in Tennessee before he was cut and spent his final year in the NFL with the New York Giants.

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career.

The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.

Lewis, 30, spent last season with the New York Giants. He appeared in all 16 games as a backup and rushed for just 115 yards on 29 attempts, his fewest in both areas since his second year in the league.

Tennessee signed Lewis as a free agent in 2018 and for a year he was a productive and versatile alternative to Derrick Henry. In 2018, he was the Titans’ second-leading rusher with 517 yards on 155 attempts and their second-leading receiver with career-highs of 59 catches for 400 yards.

In 2019, his numbers dipped to 209 rushing yards on 54 rushes and 25 receptions for 164 yards. Tennessee released him following that season.

Lewis entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2011 NFL Draft. He played two seasons with the Eagles but made a name for himself during three seasons with the New England Patriots (2015-17). His best year was 2017, when he rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns that year. He also spent time with the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts.

For his career, Lewis rushed for 2,425 yards and 13 touchdowns and averaged 4.3 yards per carry. He also caught 191 passes for 1,408 yards and eight touchdowns.

Tennessee Titans running back Dion Lewis (33) runs the ball during warmups before a game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

Former Titans Running Back Retires

Tennessee Titans kicker Tucker McCann (7) kicks a field goal during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
News

Preseason Puts Kicker Competition Center Stage

Tennessee Titans running back Johnson (28) pulls away from Jacksonville Jaguars defense for a 52 yard touchdown run in the third quarter their game at LP Field Nov. 1, 2009.
News

Chris Johnson Says Claustrophobia Made Him a Titan

Michigan Wolverines wrester Adam Coon (green) reacts after being defeated by Ohio State Buckeyes wrestler Kyle Snyder (red) during the NCAA Wrestling DI Wrestling Championships at Quicken Loans Arena.
GM Report

Titans Release Wrestler-Turned-NFL-Hopeful

Seattle Seahawks safety Tedric Thompson (33) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
GM Report

Report: Titans to Add Experience at Safety

Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley (3) carries veteran players' shoulder pads after a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Farley 'Not Ready,' Won't Play at Atlanta

Indianapolis Colts tight end Gabe Holmes (47) during their preseason training camp practice at Grand Park in Westfield on Monday, August 5, 2019.
GM Report

Titans Try Another Tight End

Tennessee Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton (26) warms up with his teammates during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Camp Quotes and Notes: Aug. 10

Tennessee Titans running back Jeremy McNichols (28) runs through drills during a Mini-Camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

McNichols Ready to Make Most of Another Preseason