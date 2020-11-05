SI.com
AllTitans
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+
Search

Logan Ryan Credits Trainer with New Team for Saving Wife's Life

Mike Hogan

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, now with the New York Giants, credited a team trainer with likely saving the life of his wife, Ashley.

Ryan told reporters that his wife flew to Florida earlier this week to vote in the 2020 election and check on the couple’s house. As he left MetLife Stadium in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after the Giants (1-7) lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashley Ryan woke up with intense stomach pain. Ryan decided to consult Giants team trainer Justin Maher about her symptoms.

Maher advised Ashley Ryan to get to an emergency room as soon as possible. Soon thereafter, doctors diagnosed her with an ectopic pregnancy that was about to burst.

“She ended up going to surgery and they ended up saving her and preventing a lot of what could have been done," Ryan said Wednesday. "That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. It could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there."

According to WebMd, Ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg grows outside a woman's uterus somewhere else in their belly. It can cause life-threatening bleeding and needs medical care right away. Ryan said his wife is recovering well.

Ryan signed with the Giants in late August after three seasons with the Titans. As a member of Tennessee’s defense, he played and started 45 games while recording four interceptions. He played vital roles in two postseason runs in Tennessee (2017, 2019). Before that, he was a part of two Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

While the Giants have struggled to win this season, the 29-year-old seems to be impressed with the culture first-year head coach Joe Judge has established thus far. How the organization helped his family through a potentially tragic situation this week was extra validation.

“I know we care about Xs and Os and winning and losing, but there are really good people here,” Ryan said. “That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, a lot of people behind the scenes working really hard.

“I'll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and an organization like this because if that wasn't the case, I don't know if my wife would be here today. And honestly, I'm extremely grateful for this organization and Joe and for everybody to understand things are bigger than football, especially this year."

THANKS FOR READING ALL TITANS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Titans Sign Long Snapper off Miami's Practice Squad

Matt Orzech filled that role for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019.

David Boclair

Thursday Injury Report: Concern Over Kern Grows

The Tennessee Titans' Pro Bowl punter sits out a second straight day of practice due to a wrist injury.

David Boclair

Numbers Show Titans' Third-Down Defense Might Be Worse Than You Think

The Titans are last in the NFL by a wide margin in terms of conversions allowed and the rate at which they allow them.

David Boclair

NFL Power Rankings: Two Losses Send Titans Tumbling

As they near the midway point of their season, there are mixed opinions on whether the Titans are a top 10 team.

Mike Hogan

Patriots Finally Pulling Players from Titans

Isaiah Mack, claimed off waivers, became the latest to go from Tennessee to New England.

David Boclair

Players React to Recent Roster Moves

Realities of the business of the NFL apparent after two straight defeats.

Mike Hogan

Wednesday Injury Report: Humphries (Not Surprisingly) Still In Concussion Protocol

Wide receiver was injured during Sunday's loss to Cincinnati.

David Boclair

GM Jon Robinson on Vic Beasley: 'It Wasn't Good Enough'

Tennessee Titans' top personnel man said he had reasons to believe the free-agent outside linebacker would thrive with his new team.

David Boclair

A Look at Options to Fill Vic Beasley's Spot

The practice squad and free agency each offer possibilities for Tennessee to try again to beef up its pass rush.

Mike Hogan

Titans Have Seen Enough Of Beasley

Franchise officials announce that the outside linebacker with zero sacks will be released Wednesday.

David Boclair