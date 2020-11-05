Logan Ryan Credits Trainer with New Team for Saving Wife's Life

Former Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan, now with the New York Giants, credited a team trainer with likely saving the life of his wife, Ashley.

Ryan told reporters that his wife flew to Florida earlier this week to vote in the 2020 election and check on the couple’s house. As he left MetLife Stadium in the wee hours of Tuesday morning after the Giants (1-7) lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Ashley Ryan woke up with intense stomach pain. Ryan decided to consult Giants team trainer Justin Maher about her symptoms.

Maher advised Ashley Ryan to get to an emergency room as soon as possible. Soon thereafter, doctors diagnosed her with an ectopic pregnancy that was about to burst.

“She ended up going to surgery and they ended up saving her and preventing a lot of what could have been done," Ryan said Wednesday. "That was a trainer on our team, Justin Maher, telling my wife to go to the ER at 1 a.m. It could have saved her life or saved a lot of internal bleeding there."

According to WebMd, Ectopic pregnancy is when a fertilized egg grows outside a woman's uterus somewhere else in their belly. It can cause life-threatening bleeding and needs medical care right away. Ryan said his wife is recovering well.

Ryan signed with the Giants in late August after three seasons with the Titans. As a member of Tennessee’s defense, he played and started 45 games while recording four interceptions. He played vital roles in two postseason runs in Tennessee (2017, 2019). Before that, he was a part of two Super Bowl victories with the New England Patriots.

While the Giants have struggled to win this season, the 29-year-old seems to be impressed with the culture first-year head coach Joe Judge has established thus far. How the organization helped his family through a potentially tragic situation this week was extra validation.

“I know we care about Xs and Os and winning and losing, but there are really good people here,” Ryan said. “That’s why I came here. There are really good trainers here, a lot of people behind the scenes working really hard.

“I'll do everything I can to play for a coach like that and an organization like this because if that wasn't the case, I don't know if my wife would be here today. And honestly, I'm extremely grateful for this organization and Joe and for everybody to understand things are bigger than football, especially this year."