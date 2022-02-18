Titans Continue to Exceed Oddsmakers' Expectations

NASHVILLE – Have oddsmakers undervalued the Tennessee Titans in each of the last several years, or have the Titans simply overperformed during those regular seasons?

That’s the question after viewing this comparison of oddsmakers’ expected wins versus teams’ actual wins over the last five NFL seasons.

In the compilation, put together by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, the Titans are one of just two NFL teams – along with the Saints – that have either exceeded or equaled the number of expected regular-season wins set for them in each of the past five years.

Sharp didn’t refer to a specific oddsmaker – or group of oddsmakers -- for the win-loss totals but replied to a commenter in his post that the totals came from “linesmakers who set the lines.”

In any event, here’s his breakdown of Titans’ actual versus expected wins over the past five seasons:

• In 2021, the Titans were expected to win 9.5 games, but finished 12-5 (+2.5 over expectation).

• In 2020, the Titans were expected to win 8.5 games, but finished 11-5 (+2.5 over expectation).

• In 2019, the Titans were expected to win eight games, but finished 9-7 (+1.0 over expectation).

• In 2018, the Titans were expected to win eight games, but finished 9-7 (+1.0 over expectation).

• In 2017, the Titans were expected to win nine games, and finished 9-7 (equaled expectation).

A total of five teams (Saints, Titans, Bills, Chiefs and Rams) exceeded expectations in four of the past five seasons, but the Titans and Saints were the only two teams never to have won fewer games that expected during that stretch.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were the New York Giants, the only team that had fewer wins than expected in each of the past five seasons.

What are expectations for the number of Titans wins in the upcoming 2022 season? We haven’t seen many of those lines yet, as the Titans – and all teams – will undergo so many personnel changes over the next few months.

But oddsmakers have nonetheless been busy announcing odds on who will win the next Super Bowl, and it’s fair to say – perhaps in part due to the Titans’ first-round playoff losses the last two years – that a wager on Tennessee reaching Super Bowl LVII would earn a nice return.

Here’s a sampling of early odds for Titans winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.:

• Per BetOnline.ag as of Feb. 14, the Titans were 25-1 odds to win the next Super Bowl -- tied with Indianapolis, New England and Tampa Bay for the 12th-best odds. That ties the Titans for seventh best in the AFC, trailing the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and Chargers.

• Per SportsBetting.ag, the Titans were listed as +2200 -- which basically means 22-1 odds -- to win the Super Bowl. That figure ranks tied for 10th-best in the league overall, tied with the Chargers for sixth best in the AFC – behind the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Broncos and Ravens.

• Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Titans were listed as +2000 – 20-1 odds – to win the Super Bowl. That figure ranks tied with the Ravens for the ninth-best odds. Among AFC teams, the Titans’ odds ranked behind the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals.