Skip to main content
Titans Continue to Exceed Oddsmakers' Expectations
Team(s)
Tennessee Titans

Titans Continue to Exceed Oddsmakers' Expectations

In four seasons under Mike Vrabel (and their last under Mike Mularkey), they are one of two NFL teams to hit the 'over' with their win total each of the last five years.

George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

In four seasons under Mike Vrabel (and their last under Mike Mularkey), they are one of two NFL teams to hit the 'over' with their win total each of the last five years.

NASHVILLE – Have oddsmakers undervalued the Tennessee Titans in each of the last several years, or have the Titans simply overperformed during those regular seasons?

That’s the question after viewing this comparison of oddsmakers’ expected wins versus teams’ actual wins over the last five NFL seasons.

In the compilation, put together by Warren Sharp of Sharp Football, the Titans are one of just two NFL teams – along with the Saints – that have either exceeded or equaled the number of expected regular-season wins set for them in each of the past five years.

Sharp didn’t refer to a specific oddsmaker – or group of oddsmakers -- for the win-loss totals but replied to a commenter in his post that the totals came from “linesmakers who set the lines.”

In any event, here’s his breakdown of Titans’ actual versus expected wins over the past five seasons:

• In 2021, the Titans were expected to win 9.5 games, but finished 12-5 (+2.5 over expectation).

• In 2020, the Titans were expected to win 8.5 games, but finished 11-5 (+2.5 over expectation).

• In 2019, the Titans were expected to win eight games, but finished 9-7 (+1.0 over expectation).

Read More

• In 2018, the Titans were expected to win eight games, but finished 9-7 (+1.0 over expectation).

• In 2017, the Titans were expected to win nine games, and finished 9-7 (equaled expectation).

A total of five teams (Saints, Titans, Bills, Chiefs and Rams) exceeded expectations in four of the past five seasons, but the Titans and Saints were the only two teams never to have won fewer games that expected during that stretch.

On the opposite end of the spectrum were the New York Giants, the only team that had fewer wins than expected in each of the past five seasons.

What are expectations for the number of Titans wins in the upcoming 2022 season? We haven’t seen many of those lines yet, as the Titans – and all teams – will undergo so many personnel changes over the next few months.

But oddsmakers have nonetheless been busy announcing odds on who will win the next Super Bowl, and it’s fair to say – perhaps in part due to the Titans’ first-round playoff losses the last two years – that a wager on Tennessee reaching Super Bowl LVII would earn a nice return.

Here’s a sampling of early odds for Titans winning Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.:

• Per BetOnline.ag as of Feb. 14, the Titans were 25-1 odds to win the next Super Bowl -- tied with Indianapolis, New England and Tampa Bay for the 12th-best odds. That ties the Titans for seventh best in the AFC, trailing the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Broncos, Ravens and Chargers.

• Per SportsBetting.ag, the Titans were listed as +2200 -- which basically means 22-1 odds -- to win the Super Bowl. That figure ranks tied for 10th-best in the league overall, tied with the Chargers for sixth best in the AFC – behind the Chiefs, Bills, Bengals, Broncos and Ravens.

• Per Caesars Sportsbook, the Titans were listed as +2000 – 20-1 odds – to win the Super Bowl. That figure ranks tied with the Ravens for the ninth-best odds. Among AFC teams, the Titans’ odds ranked behind the Chiefs, Bills and Bengals.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) talks with his team during the second quarter of an AFC divisional playoff game at Nissan Stadium Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022 in Nashville, Tenn.
News

Titans Continue to Exceed Oddsmakers' Expectations

49 seconds ago
A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium exterior.
News

Report: Titans, City Weighing Whether to Build a New Stadium

1 hour ago
A general overall aerial view of Nissan Stadium and the downtown skyline.
News

Nissan Stadium Becoming a Hockey Rink

Feb 16, 2022
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) and running back Derrick Henry (22) stand near the sideline during a fourth quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.
News

Restructured Deals Could Create Cap Space

Feb 16, 2022
Tennessee Titans assistant head coach Craig Johnson coaches against the Houston Texans in the third quarter at Reliant Stadium. The Texans defeated the Titans 20-0.
News

Former Titans Assistant Named Associate Head Coach for Big Ten Program

Feb 15, 2022
Detroit Lions defensive end Da'Shawn Hand (93) during the second quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The 49ers defeated the Lions 30-27.
GM Report

Titans Give Oft-Injured D-Lineman Another Shot

Feb 15, 2022
Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson watches during a training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
GM Report

Robinson Faces Roster Wrangling Challenges

Feb 14, 2022
Tennessee Titans guard Rodger Saffold (76) celebrates after a win against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Saffold Makes Clear He's 'Not Retiring'

Feb 14, 2022