    December 17, 2021
    Tannehill: Heinz Field 'A Great Place to Play'
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Ryan Tannehill, Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown

    The Tennessee Titans quarterback has warm memories of his only visit to the Pittsburgh Steelers' stadium, a victory in cold, snowy conditions.
    Author:

    Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA Today Network

    NASHVILLE – The thought of playing at Heinz Field warms the heart of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

    Part of the reason is that the last time he played there – Dec. 8, 2013 – marked a first for his career.

    “It was my first real snow game with more than just a dusting,” Tannehill said this week. “We went in after warm-ups, came back out and I think there was four or five inches of snow on the ground. It was crazy how fast it came down.

    “It was a fun game.”

    It also produced one of the most memorable finishes in recent NFL history. Tannehill and his team at the time, the Miami Dolphins, led 34-28 over the Pittsburgh Steelers, who were down to their last gasp – at their own 21-yard-line as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger completed a pass to Emmanuel Sanders. Four laterals later the ball was back in Roethlisberger’s hands, and he tossed it to wide receiver Antonio Brown, who took off up the left sideline and ran all the way to the end zone for an apparent touchdown. One problem: Brown stepped out of bounds 13 yards short of the goal line, a ruling the officials correctly made in real time without the need for a video review.

    Read More

    “I had a great vantage point,” Tannehill recalled. “I was standing right on the sideline and saw him step out. I was like, ‘He stepped out.’ … That was a wild play.”

    The temperature at kickoff that day was 25 degrees, and with the wind chill it felt like 16, atypical conditions for a player who grew up in Texas, played college football in that state and has played for just two NFL teams, both of which reside south of the Mason-Dixon line.

    Nonetheless, Tannehill handled the conditions deftly. He completed 20 of 33 passes for 200 yards with three touchdowns (tied for his season-high) and one interception. His 12-yard touchdown pass with 2:53 to play turned out to be the game-winner. And he said he did it all without a glove on his throwing hand.

    The forecast for this Sunday when the Titans (9-4) play the Steelers (6-6-1) is for temperatures in the low to mid-30s with just a minimal chance for rain.

    Regardless of the precise conditions, Heinz Field in December is always a difficult place to play. Since 2007, Pittsburgh is 27-10 in December home games. That is tied with Green Bay for the most such victories and the resultant win percentage (.730) is fourth best.

    Tannehill, of course, is an exception. He is 1-0 there in December as a starting quarterback.

    For now, that is his only appearance Heinz Field, and it is difficult to know how much the outcome that day figures into his perception of the venue. But he looks forward to a return trip.

    “It is a great place to play,” Tannehill said. “… Great atmosphere. Really cool stadium set right there on the river. When you think of an NFL football stadium, Pittsburgh is definitely one of those that comes to mind.”

    Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) warms up before facing the Jaguars at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
