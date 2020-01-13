Titans' Playoff Road Filled with First-Place Foes

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans are one of the last four NFL teams playing.

And they keep playing first-place teams.

Sunday’s AFC Championship contest at Kansas City will be their sixth straight against a team that finished atop their respective divisions in 2019. If things go well, it will be more of the same in Super Bowl LIV, where either Green Bay (first place, AFC North) or San Francisco (first place, AFC West) will await.

The Titans started the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC. They were one of three wild cards that made it out of the first weekend but now they’re the only one – and the only second-place – club that still has a chance.

“We don’t worry about how good a team is,” defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said. “… It’s another NFL opponent. We believe we’re just as good as those teams. So, we believe we’re just as good as those teams. We’re going to prep for them just like we would prep for anybody in the division, just like we would prep for anybody that we’re going to play outside the division. It’s just another team that … we have to get ready for.’’

A rundown of the Tennessee Titans’ run against first-place teams:

Regular season

• Dec. 15 vs. Houston (10-6, first place AFC South): Had this one gone differently, the Titans might be a first-place team in their own right. The division rivals entered that game tied at 8-5, two games ahead of Indianapolis. Tennessee lost 24-21 and was place firmly on the path to the wild card.

• Dec. 22 vs. New Orleans (13-3, first place NFC South): Tennessee jumped out to a 14-0 lead a little more than 10 minutes into the contest but then gave up 24 straight points, never fully recovered and lost 38-28. The Titans had a chance to rally but lost a controversial fumble, which led to the Saints’ final touchdown with 2:10 to play.

• Dec. 29 at Houston (10-6, first-place AFC South): The Titans needed only to win to secure a playoff berth. The Texans already had locked up the division title and rested some of their top players. The result was a 35-14 Tennessee victory in which Derrick Henry captured the rushing title.

Playoffs

• Jan. 4 at New England (12-4, first place AFC East): Returning to the site of its most recent postseason contest, a 2017 divisional round defeat, Tennessee held Tom Brady and the Patriots’ offense scoreless in the first half and got out of Foxborough with a 20-13 victory. In so doing, the Titans became the first visiting team since 2012 to win a playoff game against New England.

• Jan. 11 at Baltimore (14-2, first place AFC North): The defense limited Baltimore’s record-setting running game to 185 yards while Henry ran for 195 yards in his own right. The Ravens had the NFL’s best regular season record and were one of two NFL teams to win seven home games during the regular season.

“I already knew what it was going to be when we left for Houston, that as long as you keep winning … there’s not a seventh seed for us to host,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “So, we were going to be on the road. … The way the situation presented itself [was] if you go on the road and win, you’re going to go on the road and play another team. And if you win, you’re going to go on the road.”

The fact that the road has been filled with division champions … well, that’s just been a bonus.

The combined 38 wins of this year’s first three playoff opponents matches the number of the first three Tennessee faced during its 1999 run to Super Bowl XXXIV. Then, they beat Buffalo (11-5), Indianapolis (13-3) and Jacksonville (14-2), but the Bills were a wild card team (back then there were three wild card teams in each conference) and came to Nashville for the first round of the postseason.

“As you go along in January, the previous weeks don’t matter,” safety Kevin Byard said. “We’re going to have to go out there and do it again.”

At least the challenge will be nothing new.