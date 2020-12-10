Power Rankings: Big Drops After Loss to Browns

Every ranking at which we looked had the Titans at least three spots worse than the previous week.

The final score made it look prettier than it was, but the Tennessee Titans were among the biggest losers on Sunday. That much was reflected in various national media power rankings days later.

The Titans (8-4) dropped at least three spots in every power ranking surveyed this week after a 41-35 loss to the Cleveland Browns at Nissan Stadium. And most outlets did not mince words for the their biggest weakness, thedefense, which got scorched for more than 300 yards and 38 points in the first half of Sunday’s contest.

Tennessee’s most common ranking this week was No. 10, while its lowest was No. 12 and highest was No. 8.

The good news is that the Titans have a chance to bounce back and get things straightened out against one of the NFL’s worst teams this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Since starting 1-0, the Jaguars have lost 11 consecutive games, including against the Titans in Week 2.

If the Titans cannot defeat the Jaguars, a further tumble down the power rankings will be inevitable, and many may even start to question their playoff chances. Tennessee currently holds the tiebreaker for first place in the AFC South over the Indianapolis Colts with four games remaining.

“Obviously we can't forget it without taking a real look at why this game went the way it did, evaluating that, making the corrections,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said following Sunday’s loss. “Once we're able to do that, we'll put it to bed and get ready for the next one. We have to learn from this one, clean some things up. Obviously, we didn't play well enough. Come out on Wednesday with a sense of urgency, carry that through until the kickoff on Sunday.”

A look at the power rankings entering Week 14:

Sports Illustrated - 10th (Previously: 6th)

The loss to Cleveland stings the ego, but this Titans team can put it on cruise control until season’s end and still feel pretty good about making the playoffs.

ESPN - 10th (Previously: 7th)

Davis is in the final year of his contract. After not having his fifth-year option picked up, Davis kept his head down and put in extensive work during the offseason. His chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill improved drastically, and now Davis is on pace for his first 1,000-yard receiving season. The timing is perfect, since he is playing for a new deal. A strong finish over the next four games could mean a handsome free-agent deal for the fourth-year wideout.

NFL.com - 12th (Previously: 6th)

The Titans did extensive cosmetic work in the second half, but Sunday's 41-35 shellacking at the hands of the Browns exposed all the ills of Mike Vrabel's defense. You can take every level of the beleaguered unit to task for Cleveland's 38-point first half, but the absence of a pass rush against Baker Mayfield was particularly glaring. General manager Jon Robinson had two big swings and misses in his attempt to improve this area in the offseason -- Jadeveon Clowney is parked on IR with zero sacks while Vic Beasley is already ancient history -- and the players who remain have been unable to pick up the slack. If an up-and-down passer like Mayfield can make the Titans look this bad, what would Patrick Mahomes do to them in the playoffs?

CBS Sports - 12th (Previously: 7th)

That was a terrible showing against the Browns. The defense is awful right now and it could cost them a playoff spot.

NBC Sports - 9th (Previously: 6th)

The Titans defense got destroyed by the Browns in a 41-35 loss, but Tennessee is still barely holding on to the AFC South lead thanks to a better win percentage in division games. Luckily for the Titans, they should be able to get back on track with two very winnable games versus the Jaguars and Lions over the next two weeks

The Athletic - 10th (Previously: 6th)

They find some kind of solution defensively and win the AFC South. Tennessee’s defense got gashed in a loss to the Browns, allowing five touchdowns and a field goal on six drives in the first half. Overall, the Titans’ defense ranks 27th in EPA per snap. Their defense doesn’t have to be great, but it needs to be competitive if the Titans are going to make a playoff run. Tennessee currently owns the tiebreak over the Colts on account of having a better division winning percentage. And there’s a huge difference between winning the AFC South and getting in as a wild card for both teams. It could mean the difference between hosting a playoff game against Cleveland or Miami and traveling to Kansas City or Pittsburgh in the first round.

USA Today - 8th (Previously: 5th)

Cleveland exposed anew the deficiencies of Tennessee's pass defense, which ranks 31st in sacks with 14 and has surrendered the most TD passes in the AFC (27). That might not be a survivable weakness in January.

Bleacher Report - 10th (Previously: 7th)

It isn't reflected in the final score, but the Tennessee Titans got their hats handed to them in Week 13.

The Titans mounted a furious second-half deficit, but they entered halftime down 38-7. Their offense was inconsistent and mistake-prone early, while their defense allowed 458 yards of offense and four first-half touchdown passes to Baker Mayfield.

The loss caps a four-game span of games against teams with winning records. It began and ended in disappointing fashion, but sandwiched between those losses were wins over the Colts and Ravens.

The Colts and Titans are each now 8-4 with four to play and one head-to-head win apiece. Both teams also face big challenges in Week 16, with Tennessee's coming in the form of a trip to Green Bay.

It's going to be an interesting final month in the AFC South.

"The Browns gave the Titans a clear wake-up call in Sunday's 41-35 loss," Sobleski said. "Cleveland's defense came out in a bear front and bottled up Derrick Henry, and the Browns offense torched the Titans' undermanned secondary. Mayfield posted the best game of his young career. Tennessee looked better in the second half thanks to Cleveland's conservative approach and soft defense to milk a huge lead. One squad came into this game with something to prove, and it wasn't the Titans."

Sporting News - 9th (Previously: 7th)

The Titans' defensive woes put them on the edge every week. They really need to play from ahead with Derrick Henry rolling in the running game, or their games can get out of their hands quickly.

Yahoo Sports - 9th (Previously: 5th)

Let’s look at the past seven games for the Titans ...

Week 7: Fell behind 27-7 to Steelers, lost

Week 8: Lost to Bengals, who are 2-9-1

Week 9: Led Bears 24-3, won

Week 10: Give up last 24 points to Colts, lost

Week 11: Beat Ravens on the road in overtime

Week 12: Lead Colts 38-14, won

Week 13: Trail Browns 38-7 at half, lost

That’s three impressive wins and four absolutely miserable performances. Some weeks they look great, other weeks like one of the worst teams in the league. Good luck figuring out what comes next.

Fox News - 13th (Previously: 6th)