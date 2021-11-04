NFL Power Rankings: The Impact of Henry's Injury

Some are willing to wait and see. Others already have drawn their conclusions.

There is no doubt that the Tennessee Titans will be a different team without Derrick Henry, who is out for weeks – possibly the remainder of the regular season – with a foot injury.

Does that mean they will be a worse team? In the minds of some who compile weekly NFL power rankings, it does. Of those surveyed this week, three have the Titans ranked worse than the previous week despite a four-game win streak that has lifted them to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Two dropped Tennessee all the way out of the top 10.

A rundown of where the Titans fall in notable NFL power rankings after Week 8 and what each outlet has to say about them:

SI.com: No. 8. Last week: No. 11

I probably would have had the Titans higher if not for Derrick Henry’s injury. I’m preemptively punishing them here, which is both a little unfair, and maybe a cop out to help me settle a very tightly-packed top of the board.

NFL.com: No. 9. Last week: No. 10

On Sunday, the Titans grinded out an overtime win over the rival Colts that gave them total control of the AFC South. Then ... disaster struck. On Monday morning, it was reported that Derrick Henry will be sidelined 6-10 weeks after foot surgery. Henry's importance to the Titans is incalculable: Everything they do drives through the All-Pro running back, and there are sure to be questions about his extreme usage and how that might have played a role in his injury. Can the Titans still win their division without Henry? Given their cushion and the company they keep, yes. Will they remain a viable Super Bowl contender going forward? Hard to see it.

The Athletic: No. 8. Last week: No. 7

How’s the head coach? The Titans — at 6-2 and in command of the AFC South — remain an embodiment of their coach, Mike Vrabel. The problem is that they just lost running back Derrick Henry to a foot injury, potentially for the season, and he’s the main reason this team has been able to play as Vrabel wants. Does any of this still go when Henry isn’t there to carry it?

Yahoo! Sports: No. 8. Last week: No. 9

There's no good news with the Derrick Henry loss, but it would have been a lot worse had the Titans lost Sunday. As it stands, they have a three-game lead and own the tiebreaker of the Colts. Even if the Titans totally fall apart without Henry, the Colts still might not catch them.

CBS Sports: No. 5. Last week: No. 8

They basically locked up the division halfway through the season by beating the Colts, which is a good thing since Derrick Henry is likely gone for the year. Now comes a real proving game against the Rams.

ESPN.com: No. 8. Last week: No. 9

Biggest Achilles' heel: Kickoff return

Entering training camp, the Titans were excited about having Darrynton Evans make an impact as a kick returner. That never happened as Evans suffered a knee injury and was placed on injured reserve before the season even started. Evans was activated and added to the 53-man roster last month only to end up on injured reserve once again, which ended his season. Chester Rogers, Marcus Johnson, Cameron Batson, Jeremy McNichols and Evans have all gotten a shot to return kicks. Through eight games, the Titans are averaging 17.3 yards per kick return, tying the Dolphins for the worst in the NFL.

USA Today: No. 13. Last week: No. 6

They've clawed their way to the AFC's best record. Unfortunately, without injured All-Pro RB Derrick Henry, it won't last. Tennessee has banked enough equity to hang on for another AFC South crown but hard to view this team as anything more than a one-and-done playoff squad.

Bleacher Report: No. 7. Last week: No. 9

After storming back to down the rival Colts in overtime in Indianapolis, the Titans have opened up a massive lead in the division: three games up on Indy in the loss column with wins in both head-to-head matchups.

… The Titans appear headed to the playoffs. But without Henry, that postseason trip may be a quick one.

Pro Football Network: No. 11. Last week: No. 11

The Titans are terrifying, both to opponents and to their fans, front office, and themselves. They are their own best friend and their mortal enemy. They decided they wanted to try to lose this game early and often, getting down in a 14-point hole in a flash.

Ryan Tannehill isn’t playing like the same Tannehill we’d seen in the previous two seasons. This is yet another example of how much a play-caller can affect the effectiveness of their quarterback. Tennessee should sleepwalk to the AFC South title, and they’re built well to compete in bad weather games come January. But they need to clean a lot up before they can call themselves AFC Championship contenders.

Sporting News: No. 6. Last week: No. 6

The Titans outlasted the Colts in a shootout in overtime to take full control of the AFC South again, now fast-tracked to another division title. They did it on a day when Derrick Henry was contained and the defense lost its mojo from the Chiefs game. With their win over the Bills, that still gives them the slight edge as the weaker AFC's best team.

Athlon Sports: No. 13. Last week: No. 7