NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI.com
Search

Former Titans Running Back Now a Jaguars Coach

Quinton Ganther will be an offensive quality control coach under Urban Meyer.
Author:
Publish date:

Former Tennessee Titans running back Quinton Ganther is a member of Urban Meyer’s first NFL coaching staff.

Ganther was named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive quality control coach Thursday when the team’s entire coaching staff formally was introduced. It will be his first full-time job as an NFL coach, and he joins a franchise that finished the 2020 season with the NFL’s worst record (1-15).

He spent the last seven seasons as running backs coach at Weber State, an FCS program in Ogden, Utah. Four of his players earned all-conference honors and two were All-Americans.

In 2013, Ganther worked with the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship.

“I want to thank Weber State for giving me a chance when no one else would’ve given me a chance,” Ganther told KSLSports.com (Salt Lake City) last week.

A running back during his playing days, Ganther was a seventh-round pick by Tennessee in 2006 after two years at the University of Utah, the first of which Meyer was his head coach. He spent three seasons with the Titans and appeared in 17 games. He carried nine times for 61 yards, caught six passes for 43 yards and was a contributor on special teams.

After Tennessee, he spent time with Washington (2009), Buffalo (2010) and Seattle (2010) and appeared in 19 more games. His best season was 2009 when he started four games and carried 62 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns with Washington.

“I want to thank Urban Meyer for still believing in that 19-year-old kid that he met on the tennis courts at Citrus Junior College,” Ganther said. “My whole life people counted me out. He (Meyer) is giving me a platform to continue to touch lives in different ways. I can’t wait to get to work with the Jaguars.”

Meyer, who won national championships at Florida and Ohio State, was named head coach last month after two years of retirement. He was a college head coach for 17 seasons and went 187-32 overall.

General view of TIAA Bank Field prior to the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans.
News

Former Titans Running Back Now a Jaguars Coach

Tennessee Titans logo spelled out in the north end zone inside Nissan Stadium prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
News

Former College Head Coach Among Staff Additions

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel talks to his defense during the Tennessee Titans game against the Baltimore Ravens in Nashville on January 10, 2021.
News

NFL Power Rankings: Titans Start 2021 in Most Top 10s

NFL Hall of Fame inductee Peyton Manning is introduced during the first quarter of Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneersat Raymond James Stadium.
News

Manning's First Impression of Vrabel as a Player Revealed

Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney (11) passes against the Carolina Panthers during the second half at Nissan Stadium.
News

Former Titans Quarterback Retires After Nine NFL Seasons

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) warms up before a game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium.
News

NFL Talent Evaluator Tells MAQB Mariota 'Not Fixable'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Ryan Succop (3) celebrates with punter Bradley Pinion (8) after kicking a 52 yard field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the third quarter of Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Succop's Comeback Ends With Super Bowl Win

Here, Tennessee Titans guard Warmack (70) blocks against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Nov. 8, 2015 in New Orleans.
News

Former Titan Released After He Opted Out of 2020 Season

Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson on the field before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
News

Serious Salary Cap Issues Looming