Former Titans Running Back Now a Jaguars Coach

Former Tennessee Titans running back Quinton Ganther is a member of Urban Meyer’s first NFL coaching staff.

Ganther was named the Jacksonville Jaguars’ offensive quality control coach Thursday when the team’s entire coaching staff formally was introduced. It will be his first full-time job as an NFL coach, and he joins a franchise that finished the 2020 season with the NFL’s worst record (1-15).

He spent the last seven seasons as running backs coach at Weber State, an FCS program in Ogden, Utah. Four of his players earned all-conference honors and two were All-Americans.

In 2013, Ganther worked with the Seattle Seahawks as part of the Bill Walsh NFL diversity coaching fellowship.

“I want to thank Weber State for giving me a chance when no one else would’ve given me a chance,” Ganther told KSLSports.com (Salt Lake City) last week.

A running back during his playing days, Ganther was a seventh-round pick by Tennessee in 2006 after two years at the University of Utah, the first of which Meyer was his head coach. He spent three seasons with the Titans and appeared in 17 games. He carried nine times for 61 yards, caught six passes for 43 yards and was a contributor on special teams.

After Tennessee, he spent time with Washington (2009), Buffalo (2010) and Seattle (2010) and appeared in 19 more games. His best season was 2009 when he started four games and carried 62 times for 201 yards and three touchdowns with Washington.

“I want to thank Urban Meyer for still believing in that 19-year-old kid that he met on the tennis courts at Citrus Junior College,” Ganther said. “My whole life people counted me out. He (Meyer) is giving me a platform to continue to touch lives in different ways. I can’t wait to get to work with the Jaguars.”

Meyer, who won national championships at Florida and Ohio State, was named head coach last month after two years of retirement. He was a college head coach for 17 seasons and went 187-32 overall.