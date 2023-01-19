Titans Employees Warmly Welcome Ran Carthon

The NFL franchise's new general manager arrived at the team facility Thursday afternoon and will conduct an introductory press conference Friday.

Tennessee Titans employees gave general manager Ran Carthon a rousing welcome Thursday afternoon.

Carthon will be formally introduced to the city at a Friday press conference, but he arrived at the team’s headquarters before the close of business on Thursday, and the moment he walked through the doors was captured on video.

The Titans formally named Carthon their new general manager on Wednesday. The 41-year-old spent the last six seasons as an executive with the San Francisco 49ers. This season, he served as San Francisco’s Director of Player Personnel. He also has worked with the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams and the Atlanta Falcons.

The 49ers are in the playoffs for the third time in four years and will host the Dallas Cowboys in a divisional playoff contest Sunday afternoon. They finished 13-4 in the regular season and earned the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs. Their overall point differential for the season (plus-173) was the NFL’s best.

It remains to be seen how involved – if at all – Carthon will remain with the 49ers while they remain alive in the postseason.

Carthon replaces Jon Robinson, who was fired on Dec. 6 after six-plus seasons on the job. He becomes the 15th general manager in franchise history and the fifth of the Titans era (1999-present).

As general manager, he will be lead voice on all matters related to player acquisition and development, and there is not much time before the offseason gets into full swing. The NFL Scouting Combine will take place from Feb. 28 through March 6, the free agency negotiating period commences on March 13 and the 2023 NFL Draft will be April 27-29.