Weaver Regrets 'Moment of Frustration'

NASHVILLE – It sounds as if Rashad Weaver may not be a morning person.

The Tennessee Titans’ promising young edge rusher returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out last Sunday’s win over Houston with a back injury.

Weaver’s absence was notable because of his production this season. The second-year player produced four sacks, 13 quarterback pressures and four tackles for loss in his first six games.

But Weaver also raised some eyebrows with a social-media post over the weekend, one in which he expressed frustration over a fine for $1,330.80 assessed by the team for being late to a mandatory injury treatment session last Friday morning.

Weaver took ownership of the comments on Wednesday.

“It was just a moment of frustration and me just really showing emotions at the time,” Weaver said. “I tried to delete it quick. … Someone screen-shotted it and threw it up, made a bigger deal than I thought it was.”

Weaver said he and coach Mike Vrabel have since resolved any issues surrounding the post.

“We’re good. I mean, really, we were good even when it happened,” Weaver said. “I talked to him right after it happened. Nobody really on social media knows what’s going on in background. They just kind of expect the worst. There’s no underlying problems.

“I love being a Titan. I like being with the Titans. It was just … I wanted to play football. It was early in the morning – 8 a.m. It was just a moment of frustration, nothing more than that.”

Weaver didn’t practice at all last week, but said he diligently rehabilitated the injury.

The 2021 fourth-round pick was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday.

“(Rehabilitation) is part of the job – twice a day,” Weaver said. “Doing all the exercises and stuff they ask of me while I’m at home, every hour, I think made a big difference. They say if you do this at home, like we’re telling you to, then you’ll feel a lot better than if you’re only doing it here. So, I think I followed the plan and they’re pretty happy with me being able to come back that quick.”

Weaver wasn’t the only notable name returning to the practice field on Wednesday.

Cornerback Elijah Molden was back in action after the Titans opened the 21-day practice window to activate him from the injured-reserve list. He will not count toward the team’s 53-man roster until he’s activated.

Molden, sidelined since training camp with a groin injury, hasn’t played since the Titans’ playoff loss to Cincinnati over nine months ago.

“It feels great. Obviously, it’s a long time coming,” Molden said. “In a perfect world, I wouldn’t have missed this amount of time, but it’s tough to rush injuries. I think I learned that kind of throughout the process.”

Had Molden, a 2021 third-round pick, expected to return sooner?

“I’m not exactly sure,” Molden said. “In a perfect world, everyone wants to heal as fast as possible. But I think it’s inevitable with some of the stuff that I went through, especially kind of playing with the injury for a long time, that your body starts to develop certain patterns of compensation and stuff.”

It’s unclear whether Molden will be ready to play Sunday in Kansas City, but recent precedent would suggest it’s possible. The Titans opened a 21-day practice window for linebacker Monty Rice on Oct. 5, and he played in Tennessee’s game against Washington four days later – though Rice only participated on special teams, not defense.

“I think mentally, as far as knowing what to do, he would be I think more than prepared,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “But potentially doing it at a speed that would be commensurate with being on the game field in a game setting. ... I don’t know if we can create that. So we’ll just have to see where he’s at at the end of the week and try to make a decision.”

Added Molden: “No question. I think the game of football looks a lot easier when you’re just sitting on the couch. You got to get out there and it’s a different point of view … the speed, you’ve just got to get used to it. It’s all about rhythm and timing.”