Players React to Recent Roster Moves

It is a cliche as old as time, but the National Football League is a business.

Just like every other business, much depends on performance. If a player doesn’t meet a team’s standards, that team will move on. In many cases, it comes down to “what have you done for me lately?”

After two consecutive losses, the Tennessee Titans (5-2) got to work and made some changes. The organization released three notable underperforming veterans Tuesday. Among them were two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Johnathan Joseph, Pro Bowl outside linebacker and 2016 sacks leader Vic Beasley and long snapper Beau Brinkley, who has started every game at the position for the Titans since the start of the 2012 season.

“It’s a tough part of the game,” quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. “It’s a business at the end of the day, and it’s based on performance. We shook things up a little bit. At the end of the day, our organization is trying to do what's best for the team. We have to improve. We haven’t been good enough the past couple weeks, so we’re trying to do anything possible to get what we need ready to go on Sunday.”

The Titans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of last season. In the two losses to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, their weakness got exposed, specifically on defense. They had trouble against the pass, could not get off the field on third down and their pass rushers could not sack the quarterback.

Brinkley, once so consistent at long snapper, has had trouble recently. General manager Jon Robinson told reporters on Tuesday that Brinkley's snaps had been going sideways and he couldn’t fix the issue.

Middle linebacker Rashaan Evans said that improvements on defense will come down to having the best possible players on the field at the same time.

“Whether that’s changing some guys, putting them in at different places, getting rid of guys or sending them to different teams, as a whole on defense, it gives guys the opportunity to be a lot better than what we were,” Evans said. “Or, to change some things up to get a different look.”

Signed to a one-year, $9.5 million deal in the offseason, Beasley was arguably the Titans most disappointing player this season. After an unexplained delayed arrival to training camp and a knee injury that kept him out of the lineup, Beasley didn’t record a sack and registered a measly three tackles in five games.

“Players have to mentally want to be here and play at a high level,” Evans said. “I think (Beasley) still wanted to play at a high level, it just didn’t work here with the Tennessee Titans.”

Next up for the Titans are the Chicago Bears (5-3), who have also dropped back-to-back contests.

There will be some new faces in the lineup. Matt Overton is expected to replace Brinkley as long snapper. The team signed the veteran to the practice squad in October after Brinkley was added to the COVID-19 reserve list. The Titans acquired defensive back Desmond King from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick and hopes he can play on Sunday. It is not yet clear who will replace the disappointing Beasley at outside linebacker.

While offensive guard Rodger Saffold said anytime players get released is disappointing, the Titans have their sights set on improving and getting back into the win column in quest for their second consecutive playoff berth, an AFC South Division title and more postseason success.

“I think it just comes down to reps and fundamentals and communication,” Saffold said of the team’s efforts to get back on track. “You kind of got to break it down to the simplest form so we can be able to play together and play complimentary football between all three phases and constantly have that mentality that whatever happens, we will be able to play through it. This team is a special team.

“I don’t think these back-to-back losses have decided anything about our season.”