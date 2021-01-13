Tannehill Needs Time to Appreciate All He Accomplished in 2020

The Tennessee Titans quarterback has to deal with the disappointment of an early playoff loss first.

Ryan Tannehill’s career season didn’t end with him and his teammates hoisting the Vince Lombardi Trophy like he hoped, but that doesn’t take away from the moments he and the offense had along the way.

“Unless you win it all, it's a bad feeling, whether it's at the end of the regular season or like it is for us,” the Tennessee Titans quarterback said Monday. “It's going to take a little time. It’s tough, the way things ended so abruptly. Everything in your mind tells you that you're going to win that game and still be playing and get ready for the next one today instead of packing up your lockers.”

Tannehill’s final pass in an otherwise memorable season was one he’d rather forget. It came with 1:50 remaining against the Baltimore Ravens and ended any chance the Titans to rally in that AFC Wild Card contest, which they lost 20-13.

“As time goes, I try to reflect and look back at the great moments that we shared together, all the hard work that we put in together and the good things that we did,” Tannehill said.

And it’s true, Tannehill and the Titans had some outstanding moments and games during his first full season as the starter. Moments that include the Titans first AFC South crown since 2008, the first season with at least 10 wins since 2008 and an offense that delivered elite production from both its quarterback and running back.

Tannehill ended the year with 3,819 yards (15th in the NFL). He threw a career-high 33 touchdown passes to only seven interceptions. He also finished fourth in the NFL in QBR (78.4), and his career-high seven rushing touchdowns gave him a franchise-record 40 total touchdowns.

Tannehill threw four touchdown passes with no interceptions in a 33-30 victory over Jacksonville in Week 2. There also was a 366-yard, four-touchdown performance in an overtime triumph against Houston in Week 6.

The veteran quarterback led his team to a 7-2 record in games decided by one possession and engineered NFL-bests of five fourth quarter comebacks and six game-winning drives. With nine game-winning drives in the fourth quarter or overtime of his 26 regular-season starts, he already has established himself as one of the most clutch quarterbacks of the Titans era (1999-present).

Through the dramatic finishes and memorable moments, Tannehill helped two wide receivers have productive seasons as well. A.J. Brown ended the year with 1,075 yards and 11 touchdowns (both career-highs). Corey Davis finished up the season with 984 yards and five

Touchdowns (also career-highs). Both were dependable targets for Tannehill in key moments.

His red zone safety blanket, tight end Jonnu Smith also established career-highs with 41 receptions, 448 yards and eight touchdown catches, the latter were the most by a Titans tight end. His nine total touchdowns (he scored one rushing) were tied for third among all NFL tight ends.

Davis and Smith were in the final years of their contracts, which means Tannehill helped set them up for significant paydays, whether it is from the Titans or other teams.

“I love both those guys,” Tannehill said. “Great people. Great teammates. Guys that I love playing the game with, that play the game how we like to play. So, definitely [I would] love to have them back.

“... They deserve everything that they're going to get. I'd love to play with those guys again.”

The biggest thing for the Titans offense going forward, according to Tannehill, is to find some form of continuity, whether it is with the players on the field or the coaches on the sidelines. The roster is certain to change, as is the case for every team. With offensive coordinator Arthur Smith a leading candidate to fill one of the league’s seven head coach vacancies, the same could be true of the staff.

When asked, head coach Mike Vrabel said he “had no idea” what is going to happen with the Titans offensive coordinator.

“With consistency and continuity, it helps build on what you did so we'll see what happens there,” Tannehill said. “I don't know exactly what's going to happen there with (Smith) or a similar system or what-not. It's all out of my hands at this point. But consistency definitely helps in any turnover.”

Sunday’s loss hurt, but it does not define the season or diminish the high points of the 16-game journey that was the regular season.

And for Tannehill going forward, it’s simply about putting Sunday’s game behind him and finding happiness in the preparation for next season.

“You don't really just turn the page in one day on something like this that you put months and months of work and effort and sacrifice into, just to come abruptly ending and not realizing the goals that you set out for,” he said. “Time will help and then leaning on my faith, leaning on my family, eventually be able to reflect on the good things that we did this year and then start preparing for next year.”