Tannehill Says Ankle was the Issue

NASHVILLE – It wasn’t a combination of things that kept Ryan Tannehill out of action Sunday at Houston. It was one thing.

“It was the ankle,” the Tennessee Titans quarterback said Wednesday.

Tannehill was listed on the official NFL injury report all last week with the ankle injury, which kept him out of practice on Wednesday and limited his participation on Thursday. On Friday, an illness was added to his reported ailments as he sat out another entire practice.

The decision was made on Saturday for him to stay at home and for rookie Malik Willis to start in his place. The Titans defeated the Texans 17-10, and Willis threw just 10 passes (he completed six) while the run game led by Derrick Henry (32 carries, 219 yards, two touchdowns) dominated.

“The sickness sucked, but I would have been able to get through that one,” Tannehill said. “… I just needed the time, and I wasn’t able to do my job and wasn’t able to protect myself. So, I wasn’t able to go.”

Tannehill had started a franchise-record 49 straight regular-season games, 54 overall when the playoffs were included. The Titans have won twice as many games (36) as they have lost (18) with him under center.

The last time he was not healthy enough to play was Nov. 11, 2018, which was during his last season with the Miami Dolphins. Then, he missed five games with an injury to his throwing shoulder but returned and played the final six contests of that season. He threw nine touchdown passes and just three interceptions in those games, but Miami went 2-4.

He also missed all of 2017 as well as the final three games of 2016 because of knee injuries.

“I watched (Sunday’s game) at my house,” Tannehill said. “It was weird. It kind of felt surreal. It didn’t feel right at all. My kids were asking, ‘Why are you yelling at the TV? You don’t usually yell when you watch football.’

“Not a good feeling, and not something I want to make a habit of, for sure.”

Tannehill sustained a sprained ankle during the Oct. 23 victory over Indianapolis at Nissan Stadium. He finished the game and days later was optimistic about the possibility that he could continue his streak of starts.

He said he expected to be a limited participant on Wednesday when the Titans (5-2) began preparations for this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) with a low-impact workout.

Tannehill has faced the Chiefs just four times in his career, including the postseason. He is 2-2, and both victories came with Tennessee. The Titans won 35-32 during the 2019 season and 27-3 in 2021. Each of those triumphs were at Nissan Stadium.

“Just being able to do my job effectively,” he said when asked what he needs to do to play this week. “Being able to move around, do my job, protect myself and be able to not be a statue back there. Because that’s not going to be an effective way to play the game. … I’ll have to be able to move around the pocket, evade a rush, get outside the pocket if I need to – that type stuff.

“[I] wanted to try to be out there [last game] as I still do. So, we dealt with what last week was and – unfortunately – [I] wasn’t able to go. I’m trying to get myself ready to go this week.”