Tannehill's Value Rises as Stats Dip

NASHVILLE – With less than two minutes to play in the first half and his offense nearing the New Orleans Saints’ goal line last Sunday, Ryan Tannehill made a poor throw. His pass was intercepted in the back of the end zone.

Spared by a roughing-the-passer call, however, Tannehill made the most of a new opportunity, bulling in from the 1-yard line for his fifth touchdown run of the season.

So, Tannehill wound up producing the exclamation point on the drive, though it was hard to forget the questionable decision made seconds earlier.

In some ways, it’s been that kind of season for the Tennessee Titans quarterback, whose play – based on what kind of prism it’s seen through – either could be judged as a step back from previous years or as an ability to elevate an injury-plagued offense to better-than-expected numbers.

The bottom line, of course, is that the Titans are 8-2, atop the AFC and leading their division by three games. Considering quarterback is the most important position on any NFL team, it’s only fair Tannehill gets plenty of credit for the team’s lofty perch.

“Ryan is obviously our leader,” coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is our quarterback, and we will go as he goes.”

The rebirth of Tannehill following his trade to the Titans in 2019 – after Miami essentially gave up on its former first-round pick – is well documented. Tannehill turned around his fortunes – and those of the Titans – as soon he stepped in as the team’s starter that season, and most of his key stats ever since have been far better than they were during his six-season Miami tenure.

His critics, however, love to circle back to the word “regression,” convinced that Tannehill – despite how well he’s played over the course of 38 regular-season games – will somehow revert back to the less consistent and more error-prone quarterback he was in his Dolphins days.

Those detractors are no doubt smelling some blood in the water this season, as Tannehill’s third-year Titans numbers haven’t been as impressive as those he posted in his first two years.

Some examples:

• Tannehill has thrown 12 touchdown passes versus eight interceptions this season, a 1.5 touchdown-to-interception ratio that is well below what it was for the Titans in 2019 (3.7 touchdown-to-interception ratio) and in 2020 (4.7). Those eight interceptions this season are one more than Tannehill threw in 16 games last year.

• Tannehill hasn’t been as successful pushing the ball downfield this season as he had in the past two years. He’s averaging 11.2 yards per completion this season, more than a 20 percent drop from his NFL-best figure of 13.6 in 2019, and a dip from last year’s 12.1-yard average as well.

• His quarterback rating of 90.7 this season is well below his NFL-best mark of 117.5 in 2019, and a step down from last year’s figure of 106.5 as well.

But there are plenty of other facts and figures to suggest that -- if not for Tannehill -- the Titans would hardly be in prime contention for the AFC’s No. 1 postseason seed.

How can he really be struggling, for instance, if Ben Baldwin – a numbers-crunching football analyst at The Athletic – this week listed him as a 2021 most valuable player candidate, along with high-profile names like Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady, Arizona’s Kyler Murray, Dallas’ Dak Prescott and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes?

How bad could things be if Pro Football Focus, which also analyzes all facets of a quarterback’s game, gives Tannehill the third-highest grade among starting quarterbacks this season (89.5), trailing only Brady (90.9) and Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins (90.8)?

The answers to those questions, at least to some degree, lie in the hurdles Tannehill has had to overcome this season.

Here are three:

• Is there anyone by now who doesn’t know how many injuries the Titans – who’ve used a league-high 82 players -- have had to deal with this season? Derrick Henry, the NFL’s reigning offensive player of the year, has missed the past two games. But there’s much more. Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones, currently on injured reserve, has missed four of 10 games and played sparingly in others. Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown has only missed one game, but has been limited in others by injury. Wide receiver Marcus Johnson, who caught five passes for 100 yards against the Saints, missed the first three weeks of the season. Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan has missed three games and was pulled early in another contest. This has not been an “all-systems go” season for the Titans’ offense.

• The offensive line has struggled to protect Tannehill, who has been sacked a league-high 29 times. There are more factors to be considered than the offensive line when it comes to sacks, and Tannehill has to take the blame for some of the losses. But consider PFF’s pass-protection grade for the Titans is just 51.3, the fourth worst in the league. Compare that to 2019, when the team’s pass-blocking earned a 74.9 grade – 12th-best in the NFL.

• The Titans have dropped 18 passes this season, tied for sixth-most in the NFL, per PFF. Brown has seven of those drops, as many as he had in 14 games last year.

Given all those numbers – seemingly conflicting at times – it’s no wonder Tannehill prefers to evaluate himself on a simpler basis.

“Just executing one play at a time -- how do I execute the play that is called?” Tannehill said. “Whether it be getting us into a good play on the ground or it could be throwing the ball away, could be scrambling, could be making a good throw. All those types of things go into it. It is not just based on numbers.”

And what criteria does Vrabel use to evaluate his signal-caller?

“Decisions. Accuracy. His ability to make very good decisions and get us into plays,” Vrabel said. “I evaluate his toughness. That is always something that is critical.”

Mental and physical toughness? Check and check for Tannehill.

We already know how many times he’s bounced back from heavy hits this season, symbolizing the resiliency of the entire team. There’s also the ability to excel under pressure, evidenced by the three game-winning drives he’s led this season – 12 in his 38 games as a Titan.

So, it doesn’t sound like Tannehill’s teammates are too worried that some of his numbers aren’t as gaudy as his first two years.

“He shows great toughness,” Titans guard Rodger Saffold said. “He’s battled a lot of things. We lost our running back, lost some wide receivers, people are down left and right, and we’re still able to win games.

“That comes from great leadership, players as well as coach. If all your quarterback is is about his stats, then of course he’s going to let the team down. But Ryan wants to see the team win. He wants to make sure that everybody gets their shine, and that’s why it’s so great to have him on the team.”