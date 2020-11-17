SI.com
Tannehill Takes Part in 'Tonight Show' Prank

David Boclair

NASHVILLE – It seemed like an odd thing to say.

But Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill could be forgiven because he was dealing with a measure of embarrassment. Or so everyone thought.

The truth was revealed Monday night when The Tonight Show aired a compilation of NFL players dropping unusual sayings into their Zoom conferences with media in recent weeks. It turns out host Jimmy Fallon and his staff put the players up to it.

Tannehill’s charge was to include, “That’s why you call them touchdowns and not touchups.” He used it on Oct. 14 to explain away his botched touchdown celebration a day earlier in the Titans’ victory over the Buffalo Bills.

When he scored on a 10-yard touchdown run late in the first half, he simulated a basketball layup after he crossed the goal line but lacked the usual grace that typically accompanies what has become a signature move. The 6-foot-4 Tannehill stumbled when he hit the ground, fell on to his rear end and promptly rolled right back to his feet.

“It was definitely a bad showing of athleticism,” Tannehill said Thursday. “I’m embarrassed that that happened, but I learned from it. I think, through the whole process I learned that’s why they call them touchdowns and not touchups.”

No one among the media members who cover the team asked him to clarify what he meant.

Others who played along for Fallon included Tampa Bay tight end Rob Gronkowski, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce. Nearly everyone was asked to work a different phrase into their interviews.

Gronkowski was pressed to explain what he meant when he said, “Must be maple syrup because butter don’t drizzle like that.” The always affable Gronkowski did not disappoint with his elucidation.

