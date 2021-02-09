Former Titan Released After He Opted Out of 2020 Season

Chance Warmack is free agent again after the Seattle Seahawks cut him.

First, Chance Warmack decided to attempt a comeback.

Then he elected to take a step back.

Now he has suffered a setback in his quest to re-start his NFL career.

The Seattle Seahawks released Warmack, the Tennessee Titans’ first-round pick in 2013, on Monday, a day after Super Bowl LV. He signed a one-year, $910,000 deal with Seattle last offseason but then opted out of the 2020 season over COVID-19 concerns, which meant his contract rolled over to 2021 (he was paid a $150,000 stipend for his decision to sit out). As it turned out, Seattle was the only NFL team that did not have anyone contract the coronavirus during the season.

The Seahawks, though, decided they no longer are interested.

Warmack, 29, is now a free agent and can sign with any team. The 10th overall selection in 2013, he has not played in the NFL since 2018 and has not been full-time starter since his last year with Tennessee (2016).

He sat out 2019 in an attempt to get healthy.

Before all of that, Warmack played 68 games over six seasons but his career trended in the wrong direction over the second half of that period.

He started all 48 contests he played for the Titans from 2013-16 but surgery to repair a hand injury caused him to miss the final 14 games of 2016. He also missed two contests early in 2015 with a toe issue.

After Tennessee, he spent two years with Philadelphia as a backup. He appeared in 20 games and made just three starts but was part of the team that won Super Bowl LII. Warmack has never appeared in a playoff game.