Steve McNair to be Honored at Alma Mater

Former Tennessee Titans quarterback Steve McNair will be honored Saturday at Alcorn State University for his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020.

The National Football Foundation will pay tribute to McNair as part of its On-Campus Salute Program for all Hall of Fame inductees. The event includes the presentation of a permanent plaque for the school to display.

The ceremony will take place during Saturday’s game between Alcorn and Prairie View A&M (2 p.m., CST).

"Arguably the greatest player in Alcorn State history, Steve McNair rewrote the FCS record books during his standout career," NFF President/CEO Steve Hatchell said in a release "He is truly missed, and we are thrilled to pay tribute to his legacy at Jack Spinks Stadium."

McNair is the first Alcorn State player selected to be part of the College Football Hall of Fame. The school’s only other member is coach Marino Casem (1964-85), who was inducted in 2003.

McNair tied the highest finish ever by an FCS player in Heisman Trophy voting when he finished third in 1994. That same year he was named the Eddie Robinson Trophy winner as the nation’s best HBCU player and the Walter Payton Award winner as the best player in the FCS.

He set FCS career records for total yards (16,823) and passing yards (14,496), the former of which still stands, and the single-season mark for total offense (5,799 in 1994). McNair is the only four-time Southwestern Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year and holds numerous other FCS and Alcorn State records.

The then-Houston Oilers selected him third overall in 1995 NFL Draft, and over 11 seasons he won more games as a starting quarterback (76) than any player in franchise history. He led the Titans to their only Super Bowl appearance (Super Bowl XXXIV) and was the NFL’s co-Most Valuabe Player (with Peyton Manning) in 2003.

McNair, of course, will be honored posthumously. He was murdered in 2009.

McNair’s formal induction into the College Football Hall of Fame will take place Dec. 7 at Las Vegas when the 2020 and 2021 classes are inducted jointly. The 2020 ceremony was postponed due to COVID-19 issues.

McNair’s older brother, Fred McNair, is Alcorn State’s head coach and has led that program to a 5-4 record thus far this season. Saturday’s contest is the final home game of the year.