Skip to main content
    • October 29, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsGM ReportGame DayCenter Stage+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Lewan: 'Never A Hiccup' in Recovery from Concussion
    Publish date:
    Player(s)
    Taylor Lewan

    Lewan: 'Never A Hiccup' in Recovery from Concussion

    The Tennessee Titans left tackle will return to the lineup Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
    Author:

    Christopher Hanewinckel/USA Today Sports

    NASHVILLE – Taylor Lewan met his recovery from a concussion head on.

    “I wasn’t just sitting in a dark room the whole time,” the Tennessee Titans left tackle said Friday. “I reached out to a bunch of people that I trust, and I tried a bunch of things – legal things – that I really thought was going to help me.

    “And you know what? Three or four days in, I was really feeling a lot better consistently. I’m just really happy I had the access to go do those things.”

    The injury, sustained the Titans’ victory over the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 18, caused him to miss last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, he returned to practice this week and was a full participant each of the last three days.

    More important to the three-time Pro Bowler was the concern the injury caused for his family, friends and all of those who watched the game that night. The 6-foot-7, 309-pound Lewan said he was knocked out cold and only regained consciousness after he had been strapped to a stretcher, his facemask had been removed and he was being taken from the field.

    “I had the worst anxiety after scaring all the people in the stadium and all the people at home and friends,” he said. “Obviously, getting knocked out is never a good thing. … I’m just super lucky it was just what it was. It was a really surreal experience. Definitely not one I enjoyed.”

    Read More

    It was the second concussion Lewan has sustained in his NFL career, which began when Tennessee selected him 11th overall in 2014. He got knocked out midway through the 2018 opener at Miami. That one, likewise, caused him to sit out the next contest, but he played every game after that for the remainder of the season.

    This one did not keep him out of action any longer, and in the long run – even as serious as it was – it provided some comic relief in the offensive line meeting room.

    “You see that happen to people and you really hope that it never happens to you,” Lewan said. “The reason they put me on the stretcher is – apparently – they couldn’t wake me up. [Center] Ben [Jones] jokes that I was snoring on the field, and the trainers say that I was legitimately snoring. I just knocked myself out.”

    Lewan acknowledged that concussions are a hot-button issue in the NFL as they have been for several years. He praised the Titans’ coaches and medical staff for the seriousness with which they approached the situation from start to finish, which came Thursday when he officially cleared the league’s concussion protocols.

    He will be available Sunday when Tennessee (5-2) faces Indianapolis (3-4) in a game that will dramatically shape the race for first place in the AFC South throughout the remainder of the season.

    “If I wasn’t feeling like myself, I would not be playing in this game,” Lewan said. “… Every step I took, there was never a hiccup.”

    There were just a few lumps in the throat to start.

    Tennessee Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan (77) is carted off the field after an injury during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Lewan: 'Never A Hiccup' in Recovery from Concussion

    just now
    Tennessee Titans running back Darrynton Evans (32) runs the ball during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium.
    GM Report

    Evans Back on IR; Won't Be Back This Season

    2 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) pulls in a catch during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 in Seattle, Wash.
    News

    Friday Injury Report: Julio Jones Ruled Out

    3 hours ago
    Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Henry Called 'Modern-Day Jim Brown'

    Oct 28, 2021
    Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones (2) warms up before facing the Bills at Nissan Stadium Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn.
    News

    Thursday Injury Report: Julio A No-Go for Second Straight Day

    Oct 28, 2021
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) after being sacked during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Wentz Won't Be Stationary Target This Time

    Oct 28, 2021
    Tennessee Titans cornerback Elijah Molden (24) with other defensive backs in a huddle before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Molden Proves He is a Quick Study

    Oct 27, 2021
    Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long (51) waits for the snap during the first half against the Indianapolis Colts at Nissan Stadium.
    News

    Long Gets Comfortable as Starter

    Oct 27, 2021