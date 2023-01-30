Burks' Big-Play Prowess A Good Start

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel hopes an increased emphasis on offseason conditioning and better luck with injuries will help the wide receiver be better in 2023.

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Titans fans didn’t get the full Treylon Burks experience in 2022. Injuries limited the first-round pick to 11 games.

But in the eyes of at least one NFL analyst, Burks’ rookie year looked especially promising.

Burks finished seventh among NFL wide receivers with a big-play percentage of 17.2 percent in 2022, per Marcus Mosher, who writes for Pro Football Focus. Mosher defined big plays as pass receptions of 20-plus yards or runs of 10-plus yards. He divided that total by the number of players’ “looks” (targeted passes and running attempts) to find the big-play percentage.

Burks had eight catches of 20-plus yards last season and two runs of 10-plus yards on 58 “looks” – 54 targets and four runs. His percentage ranked behind those of New England’s DeVante Parker, Carolina’s Terrace Marshall, Pittsburgh’s George Pickens, Seattle’s Marquise Goodwin, Miami’s Jaylen Waddle and Detroit’s D.J. Chark.

The challenge for Burks will be to keep that rate high next season when – presumably – he will get a larger number of games, snaps and targets.

In 2022, Burks totaled 33 catches for 444 yards (13.5-yard average) and one touchdown, despite being slowed by a poor offseason and two big injuries. He finished the season well, producing at least four receptions in four of his final six games.

This offseason will be an important one for Burks following his struggles last spring and summer. He spent a large chunk of time auditioning for teams around the country leading up the NFL Draft, hindering his conditioning work. That and asthma issues kept him off the Titans’ practice field for extended portions of rookie camp and mini-camp.

That’s what prompted this season-ending advice for Burks from Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

“It is just to understand that it is not a six-month deal, it is a year-round deal,” Vrabel said. “I think he realizes what he can do if he is in shape, ready to go, big and healthy. He worked his tail off. He had some unfortunate injuries. He hurt the toe, had the concussion, but I'm excited to work with him. I'm excited for him and his future. It probably got off to a slow start and that is how you learn sometimes, is by going through it.”

Burks said he’s looking forward to an offseason in which he can concentrate fully on getting better for the Titans – as opposed to making pre-draft impressions.

“It will help a lot,” Burks said. “I can focus on the things I need to focus on -- getting myself better, to help the team and just be a better player.”

What might he focus on?

“Really everything,” Burks said. “Speed, physicality, health, making sure I stay on top of my details and everything.”