NFL Power Rankings: Bounce Back in Baltimore

The Tennessee Titans tumbled far in last week’s power rankings.

This week, they regained much of that lost respect.

The Titans (7-3) gutted out their biggest victory of the season to date with a 30-24 overtime triumph over the Baltimore Ravens (6-4). With that, they jumped back into the top 10 in some --- not all – national media NFL power rankings. In other cases, they sit right outside of the top 10. The most common ranking for the Titans this week was No. 11, while the highest was No. 6, and the lowest was No. 13.

Tennessee faces the Indianapolis Colts (7-3) on Sunday in a contest to determine sole possession of first place in the AFC South. The game could go a long way in deciding the division title. And a victory would firmly put the Titans inside of the top 10 once again.

A look at where the Titans sit in various power rankings after Week 11:

Sports Illustrated - 13th (Last week: 9th)

It hasn’t been beautiful, but the Titans are sitting at seven wins and certainly, on the defensive side of the ball they haven’t been at their best yet. If Derrick Henry is about to heat up the way he did down the stretch a year ago, it might not matter.

ESPN - 10th (Last week: 12th)

Henry is easily the player the Titans should be most thankful for. It's always the team-first approach for Henry. He has become a leader and is quick to heap praise on teammates when asked about personal achievements. Henry is one of the Titans' most consistent and explosive players. He takes a pounding week after week but still shows up in key moments. There's no better example of his timely dominance than his 419 rushing yards in the fourth quarter/overtime this season. Henry's two rushing touchdowns in overtime serve as proof that he is the finisher for the Titans -- the gift that keeps on giving.

NFL.com - 11th (Last week: 14th)

The Ravens held Derrick Henry back for the better part of three quarters on Sunday, but you can’t keep a good rushing champion down. Henry gained 96 of his 133 yards after halftime, including a 29-yard TD dash in overtime to lift the Titans to a huge 30-24 win over the Ravens in Baltimore. A.J. Brown, another physical marvel on the Titans roster, ran through four would-be Ravens tacklers on a 14-yard touchdown reception that put Tennessee ahead late in regulation. After the game, Ravens coach John Harbaugh appeared to refuse a handshake from Mike Vrabel. That might have provided the best feeling of all for the Titans, who seem to be in the heads of their rivals.

CBS Sports - 9th (Last week: 15th)

That was an impressive comeback against the Ravens. Now they have a tough turnaround with another tough road test against the Colts.

NBC Sports - 10th (Last week: 14th)

Trailing against the Ravens Sunday, it looked like the Titans' season was slipping away. Enter Derrick Henry and A.J. Brown, who refused to go down and carried Tennessee to a huge victory on the road.

The Athletic - 11th (Last week: 15th)

Be thankful for: Their resilience and toughness. Those are overused cliches in football circles, but they really apply to the Titans. Tennessee rallied back from a 21-10 deficit to take down the Ravens in overtime and improve to 7-3. A.J. Brown’s 14-yard touchdown was representative of who they are as a team.

USA Today - 11th (Last week: 11th)

RB Derrick Henry is on pace to be the first player since Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson in 2007 to win consecutive rushing titles. King Henry is also on track for 1,726 yards on the ground, which would beat his personal best by nearly 200 yards.

Bleacher Report - 8th (Last week: 14th)

The Tennessee Titans are not an easy team to figure out.

Last week against the Colts, the Titans looked like a second-tier contender—a flawed team that was a clear step below Indianapolis in the AFC South.

But in Week 11 against the Ravens, the Titans reminded us all of something we should remember from last year's playoffs: Counting Tennessee out isn't especially wise.

The Titans rode their workhorse to a big win in overtime Sunday. Bruising running back Derrick Henry had 28 carries for 133 yards and the game-sealing score in extra time. However, despite the Titans' gutsy win this week, at least one analyst remains dubious about Tennessee's chances of a February trip to Tampa.

"Derrick Henry is unbelievable," Davenport wrote, "and Ryan Tannehill is an underrated quarterback. But the Titans secondary is shaky, and the pass rush is all but nonexistent. Tennessee is a good team—but not good enough to make it through the AFC playoffs and on to Super Bowl LV."

Sporting News - 10th (Last week: 15th)

Yahoo - 6th (Last week: 12th)

We’ll look back on the Titans’ win on Sunday as being one of the games that shaped the playoff picture. Derrick Henry’s overtime run to win the game was the highlight, but A.J. Brown’s touchdown to give the Titans the lead late in regulation is one of the plays of the year, given the circumstance.

Fox News - 11th (Last week: 14th)

