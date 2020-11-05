NFL Power Rankings: Two Losses Send Titans Tumbling

Last week, the Tennessee Titans fell out of the top five in most power rankings. This week, they fell even further. In some cases, they are now outside of the top 10.

After a 5-0 start, the Titans have lost back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 15 and 16 of last season. On Sunday, the Cincinnati Bengals and rookie quarterback Joe Burrow torched the Titans defense in a 30-21 victory. The loss prompted the Titans to make a trade for Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Desmond King, and subsequently release three underperforming veteran players.

The Titans hover on the fringe of the top 10 in various national media power rankings this week. Their most common and lowest ranking was No. 11, while their highest ranking was No. 7.

AllTitans takes a look at various power rankings after Week 8:

Sports Illustrated - 10th (Last week: 6th)

The Titans’ inconceivably using the very legitimate scrutiny over their COVID-19 protocol compliance as victory fuel seems to have petered out.

ESPN - 9th (Last week: 6th)

Henry continues to be a consistent bright spot for the Titans, leading the NFL with 775 rushing yards. Offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is able to turn to Henry whenever the Titans need to impose their will and take momentum in games. Take his 94-yard touchdown run against the Houston Texans in Week 6, for example. Henry is the engine to Tennessee's offense. Even when he isn't rushing for 200 yards, he is still a factor because he dictates how defenses play the Titans and opens things up in the play-action passing game.

NFL.com - 11th (Last week: 7th)

The Titans started 5-0 because their offense was able to cover up the blemishes on the other side of the ball. On Sunday, we saw what happens when the Tennessee attack isn't its efficient self. Mike Vrabel's defense was a mess against Cincinnati, unable to get to Joe Burrow and incapable of getting off the field on third and fourth down, a common thread this season. The Bengals played without four of their five starting offensive linemen, but the Titans managed just two QB hits and zero sacks. They'll need offseason acquisitions Vic Beasley and Jadeveon Clowney to make a play at some point (zero combined sacks), and the secondary must improve. Reinforcements arrived Monday in the form of cornerback Desmond King, acquired from the Chargers in exchange for a late-round pick.

CBS Sports - 11th (Last week: 7th)

They have lost two straight and the defense isn't very good. They have to find ways to rush the passer going forward.

NBC Sports - 11th (Last week: 7th)

The Titans’ defense continues to be among the league’s worst units. If a Week 9 date against Nick Foles and the Bears’ offense can’t cure them then nothing will.

The Athletic - 10th (Last week: 7th)

Their defense doesn’t need to be great, but it needs to at least be mediocre if the Titans are going to make a meaningful playoff run. During Tennessee’s loss against the Bengals, they just couldn’t get a stop. Cincinnati scored on five of eight possessions. The Titans allowed 27 first downs, had zero sacks and just two quarterback hits. I liked their move to add slot corner Desmond King, but unless the pass rush starts to find answers, the defense — which currently ranks 26th — will remain a huge concern.

USA Today - 8th (Last week: 4th)

A.J. Brown and Corey Davis could be Tennessee's first tandem of 1,000-yard receivers since ... Drew Bennett and Derrick Mason in 2004.

Bleacher Report - 11th (Last week: 7th)

Two weeks ago, the Tennessee Titans were one of the two remaining undefeated teams in the AFC and all alone in first place in the AFC South.

Then came a comeback against the Pittsburgh Steelers that came up just short. Unfortunate, but no big deal.

However, going to Cincinnati and falling to a one-win Bengals team is less excusable.

Tennessee has struggled defensively of late, especially on third down. But after the game, head coach Mike Vrabel said the team's lack of a defensive coordinator isn't to blame for its defensive issues.

"I would say that that's not a factor," he told reporters. "I'm positive that that's not a factor. We have to continue to coach better and play better. I'm certain that that's not what's leading to us giving points and us not getting off the field on third down."

Whatever the problem is, the Titans need to figure it out quickly. Their next five games are all against teams with a winning record, including two contests against a Colts team that is now tied with them atop the division.

Sporting News - 11th (Last week: 7th)

The Titans' defensive woes showed up badly against the Bengals as they failed to stop the run or mount a pass rush. There's little margin for error with Ryan Tannehill and the offense and it keeps showing.

Yahoo News - 7th (Last week: 7th)

What happened in Cincinnati? The Titans looked very good through five games, took a reasonable loss to the Steelers and then had a massive letdown against the Bengals. The Titans were never really in the game, which was the most shocking part. For now we’ll look at it as a one-off performance by a good team.

Fox News - 9th (Last week: 7th)