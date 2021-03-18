Former Player Pins Defense's Woes on Vrabel

Wesley Woodyard says the Titans head coach set the stage for 2020's struggles when he led that unit the AFC Championship the previous season.

January 11, 2020, was a pretty good day for the Tennessee Titans. It was also a turning point.

The Titans stormed into M&T Bank Stadium and upset the No. 1-seeded Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Round, forcing quarterback Lamar Jackson into two interceptions and a fumble.

That same day, though, they lost their defensive identity. At least that’s what former Titans linebacker and member of that 2019 team asserted during an appearance on a Nashville sports radio program in which he was critical of coach Mike Vrabel.

“That was the last time the Titans had any defensive identity,” Woodyard said on 104.5-FM The Zone’s JMart & Ramon. “...After that game, coach Dean Pees (former defensive coordinator) didn’t really call any of the plays in the AFC Championship game [at Kansas City]. That’s why the identity of the defense has been (lacking).

“Everybody that fights or gives any kind of pushback to Mike, you know, is not received with any open arms. It’s always fault, disciplinary is always equal actions to being cut or released.”

In that AFC Championship, the Titans surrendered 404 yards of total offense in the 35-24 defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes threw for 294 yards and three touchdowns. Kansas City picked up 27 first downs.

That performance defense was a precursor to what transpired in 2020. Tennessee finished 28th in total defense, 29th in pass defense, had the third-fewest sacks (19), and had one of the worst third-down defenses in league history in the first season following Pees’ retirement.

Vrabel said prior to the season that he and outside linebackers coach would work together to run the defense. After the season, he said Bowen acted as defensive coordinator throughout.

The Titans did not make any substantial progress throughout the season but have made a strong effort to improve the talent level on defense this offseason. They have signed a pair of consistent pass rushers to multi-year deals in former Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Denico Autry, and former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree.

The Titans have made a number of changes to their defensive backfield so far this offseason, releasing cornerbacks Malcolm Butler and Adoree’ Jackson, as well as safety Kenny Vaccaro.

Tennessee agreed to terms with veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins on Tuesday. The 32-year-old has 26 career interceptions, including at least one in every year of his career. As a rookie, he had four interceptions, three of which he returned for touchdowns. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016, his first season with the Giants, and the next year scored two more touchdowns on interception returns.

Bowen has been promoted to defensive coordinator.