Emphasis on Takeaways Pays Dividends

NASHVILLE – Stepping in front of a Davis Mills pass last Sunday, cornerback Kristian Fulton ended Houston’s promising first possession – one that had already reached the Tennessee Titans’ 34-yard line.

Fulton’s interception ensured the Texans would not get off to a quick start on offense, something that could have swung momentum against the Titans and rookie quarterback Malik Willis.

The pick also served as the latest example of a Titans defense that’s on pace to produce its most turnovers in more than a decade.

Heading into Sunday’s game against Kansas City, the Titans have 11 takeaways (tied for 10th-best in the NFL) in 7 games this season. That projects to a 17-game total of 27, which would be the most this franchise has recorded since 2009 (also 27).

Creating turnovers has been a big factor in the Titans’ five-game winning streak, as Tennessee has posted nine of them (six interceptions, three fumble recoveries) and a turnover ratio of plus-five during the wins over Las Vegas, Indianapolis, Washington, Indianapolis and Houston.

“When you look at each and every game, the team with the most turnovers – probably 90 percent of the time – you win the game,” defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons said. “That’s where the big emphasis was during camp. Coming into (the season), we knew we had to get the ball back for our offense and get good field position.”

The Titans finished with 22 takeaways last season, a figure that led to a major offseason emphasis on creating more turnovers in 2022.

One priority? Coaches and players wanted to see their pass-rushers do a better job of matching their hands to the opposing quarterback’s throwing arm.

That strategy has paid off in a couple of different ways.

The most obvious is deflected passes. It hardly seems coincidental that three of the Titans’ four leaders in pass break-ups are front-seven players – Teair Tart (five), linebacker David Long (four) and Simmons (three). It was Tart who tipped a Matt Ryan pass to himself earlier this season against Indianapolis, setting up the Titans for a touchdown.

But matching hands can make a difference even when the ball doesn’t get tipped. In the Titans’ second win against the Colts, outside linebacker Bud Dupree made sure he got his left hand in Ryan’s throwing lane during one rush, forcing Ryan to change his angle on a pass that was intercepted by Andrew Adams and returned for a touchdown.

“Vrabel and (outside linebackers coach Ryan Crow) harp on that every day,” Dupree said. “We do drills every day matching hands. (The front seven) has been doing a great job of getting their hands up at the line of scrimmage. When you can’t get to the quarterback, you put your hand up.”

Titans defenders also have prioritized stripping the football.

Simmons put on a clinic in that regard Week 1, when he made a point – even before he’d completely corralled New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones – to chop the football out of the quarterback’s right hand. Dupree recovered the ensuing fumble.

“We harp on it, we harp on it, we talk about it so much -- hammering at the ball, reaching for the ball when you’re rushing the quarterback, things like that,” Simmons said. “Guys are taking it from practice. You see them doing it at practice, you see them doing it in the game.”

One of the biggest ball strips during the current winning streak came courtesy of cornerback Terrance Mitchell.

In the closing moments of the Titans’ second victory over the Colts, Mitchell was beaten on a slant by Indianapolis receiver Michael Pittman. But instead of simply tackling Pittman, Mitchell went one better – choosing just the right moment to punch the football free. Amani Hooker recovered the ensuing fumble.

“If they catch the ball, they still have to finish (the play) after the catch – tuck it,” Mitchell said. “That little bit of timing right there is the time where you can capitalize. The play ain’t over until it hits the ground, so you’ve always still got some action.”

Mitchell has turned the football punch into a bit of an art form, as he’s now totaled seven forced fumbles in the last three seasons.

Is it any wonder the Titans looked his way when in search of a free-agent cornerback earlier this year?

“We work on that here a lot – a lot,” Mitchell said. “I’ve been doing it my whole career. It’s just a mentality. But they do a great job of emphasizing it here.”