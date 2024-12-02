Surprising Name Becoming Star for Titans
While the Tennessee Titans struggled mightily in their 42-13 loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 13 at Northwest Stadium, they did have a bright spot or two.
Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine hauled in two touchdowns, bringing his season total to eight. For Westbrook-Ikhine, his eight touchdowns are more than his past two seasons combined and it puts him among the top five in receiving scores alongside Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase, Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, Detroit Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle.
Westbrook-Ikhine spoke to reporters after the game regarding his performance against the Commanders.
“I mean, it's always fun to score touchdowns," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "Obviously, you'd rather have the win. But it was good too. Just having a few mistakes out there, a few drops, that Will [Levis] still trusts me and give me opportunities.”
Even though Westbrook-Ikhine was happy to score, he was disappointed by his team's overall showing against the Commanders.
“Yeah, not what we expected, but I mean, we still got a lot in front of us, still got a lot of divisional games in front of us to keep this momentum going," Westbrook-Ikhine said. "So, yeah, I mean, it sucks. We just started way too late. It's not a testament of who we are as a team.”
As an impending free agent, Westbrook-Ikhine is putting on quite the performance this season. He is certainly gathering the attention from teams around the league looking for receiver help in free agency this spring. But for now, his focus is on helping the Titans improve as much as they can for the final five games of the year.
The Titans are back in action in Week 14 as they play the Jacksonville Jaguars.
