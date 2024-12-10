Titans WR Disappointed After Drop
Tennessee Titans wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine leads the team in touchdowns, and he nearly extended that in the final offensive possession in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, Westbrook-Ikhine couldn't haul in the potential game-winning catch on 4th down, leading the Jags to victory.
Westbrook-Ikhine spoke about the drop after the game.
"Yeah. I mean, it's really disappointing. Essentially, I didn't just let myself down, I let my teammates down, fans down, Will (Levis) down, organization down really what it is. But it doesn't define me. I know it doesn't. It's unfortunate. It really is. I really did want to come down with that pass obviously, I mean, everybody does. And yeah, I've been thinking about it, but that's just life, that's football sometimes it's just that close. There's no excuses for it, anything like that. I know it's a play I can make. It's not an easy catch, but it's also not an impossible to catch either. So, yeah, just got to live with it, take it on the chin and keep going," Westbrook-Ikhine said.
Westbrook-Ikhine had just one catch for 19 yards, snapping a three-game touchdown streak. Out of every game that he's seen a target this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has scored in seven out of nine matchups, making him one of the best touchdown scorers this season.
Westbrook-Ikhine was in position to make the game-winning grab, but he was unable to execute. Luckily for the Titans, Westbrook-Ikhine has been there more often than not, emerging as one of the top pass-catchers on the team. He will get a shot at redemption, but he certainly wishes he had that one back.
Westbrook-Ikhine and the Titans are back in action on Sunday when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals. Kickoff is set for 12 noon CT.
