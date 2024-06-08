Titans Offense Under Scrutiny
The Tennessee Titans have a brand new offense with several new starters across the board.
However, the biggest question mark surrounding the team could be the quality of the offensive tackles.
"The Titans made a concerted effort to build around QB Will Levis this offseason, adding wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Tyler Boyd and spending a first-round pick on offensive tackle JC Latham. However, who's starting at right tackle is still a question, and Latham will be switching from the right side in college to the left in the NFL," Bleacher Report writes.
"That being said, Tennessee does have legendary offensive line coach Bill Callahan to help the unit's development, and the rookie made a strong impression on head coach Brian Callahan during OTAs."
Callahan's guidance will be key in Latham's development from right tackle to left, and it will be critical in the overall success of the Titans offense.
Levis was sacked 28 times in nine games last season, a number that was far too high if the Titans want to be effective. Latham will be important towards protecting Levis's blindside, and that's a lot of pressure to put on a player who didn't play left tackle in college.
But if Callahan can turn Latham into a quality left tackle, it's something that won't exactly show up on the stat sheet, but it will make the Titans offense an improved one for the upcoming season.
