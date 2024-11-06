Titans Officially Place Two Starters on IR
Two Tennessee Titans starters have officially played their last snaps of the season.
The team announced that starting center Lloyd Cushenberry III and defensive back Quandre Diggs have both been placed on injured reserve, knocking them out for the rest of the season.
Both Cushenberry (Achilles) and Diggs (foot) suffered their respective injuries during the team's Week 9 win against the New England Patriots. While it was a good win for the team to help get things back on track, it was counterproductive towards their health.
With the loss of Diggs, the team immediately has a solution to replace him after signing safety Mike Edwards from the Buffalo Bills. Once Edwards passes his physical, he will be able to practice with the Titans and could see the field as early as this week when the team plays against the Los Angeles Chargers.
As for Cushenberry, he will either be replaced by Corey Levin or Daniel Brunskill. Levin replaced him when he was hurt against the Patriots. However, the team prefers Brunskill in that role. He was filling in for an injured Dillon Radunz at right guard. Once Radunz gets back to the field, Brunskill is expected to slide in at center.
