Titans Open as Underdog vs. Jets
The Tennessee Titans are looking for their first win in their home opener against the New York Jets, who also are winless to begin the season.
SI Sportsbook has released betting odds for the Week 2 contest, and the Titans are a 3.5-point underdog.
Considering the fact that the Titans are the home team, it's a bit of a surprise to see them not favored going into the game. However, the Jets had a difficult season opener on the road against the San Francisco 49ers and are considered to be a potential playoff contender coming out of the AFC East.
With quarterback Aaron Rodgers healed from his Achilles injury, the Jets' ceiling is much higher than where it was when Zach Wilson was under center. The team also improved over the offseason with the addition of star pass rusher Haason Reddick, but the linebacker is holding out amidst a contract dispute.
With Rodgers still getting his feet wet and Reddick nowhere to be found on the field, the Titans can take advantage of some of the Jets' shortcomings.
Had it not been for a slew of mistakes that led to three second-half turnovers against the Chicago Bears, the Titans likely would have walked away from Week 1 in the win column. The Titans will be looking for redemption this week as they try and put their season opener behind them.
It will be up to Will Levis to get his fourth career win as a starting quarterback in the NFL and the defense to match its strong performance from Week 1.
If the Titans can limit their mistakes, take care of the ball and feed off of their home crowd, Tennessee could prove the sportsbooks wrong and pick up a win to get some much-needed momentum started.
