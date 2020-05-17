Plotting A Path To The Playoffs

NASHVILLE – There is no GPS that can safely map out a course to the playoffs. There are no signs to point you in the right direction. No one along the way you can ask for help.

NFL teams have to navigate 16 games on their own. And rarely is it easy.

The Tennessee Titans, for example got off course early last season when they dropped four of their first six games. The decision to switch starting quarterbacks – among other things – helped them get back on track and ultimately to put them in the postseason field.

With the 2020 schedule now set, here are five things the Titans can do that will greatly improve their chances of successfully getting back this season:

• Win the opener: It’s not so much the first game that makes it important. It’s the fact that – in this case – it is the first road game. Each of the last four times Tennessee has made the playoffs it won the first time it played outside of Nissan Stadium – and usually by a wide margin. Last year it was the 43-13 rout in Week 1 at Cleveland. In 2017 it was a 37-16 romp at Jacksonville in Week 2. In 2008 it was a 24-7 triumph at Cincinnati in Week 2, and in 2007 it was a 13-10 win at Jacksonville in the opener.

A prime-time game at Denver to conclude the NFL’s opening weekend is a tall order, but a win certainly will point the Titans in the right direction.

• Get past Buffalo: In the two seasons with Mike Vrabel as head coach the Titans have hit the same pothole in Week 5 – the Buffalo Bills. They were 3-1 in 2018 before a 13-12 loss to the Bills started a three-game slide that included a shutout in Week 6 (21-0 against Baltimore). Last season they were 2-2 then lost 14-7 to Buffalo. Once again, they held scoreless the next week (16-0 against Denver).

Finding a way to beat the Bills in Week 5 of this season (at home) could be just what is needed to send this team on its way.

• Roar into November: Tennessee won’t go on the road at all in October. There are home games against Pittsburgh (Oct. 4), Buffalo (Oct. 11) and Houston (Oct. 18) before a bye (Oct. 25). The Texans, Bills and Titans collected the final three AFC playoff spots last season. The Steelers were the first team out. So, there is a good chance some – or all – of those games will have playoff implications when all is said and done. And since they all will be at Nissan Stadium, they represent a real opportunity for Tennessee to position itself as a team to beat over the second half of the schedule.

If the Titans are not in first place in the AFC South at the start of November, they could easily lose their way given that five of the final seven games are on the road.

• Sweep a division opponent: Speaking of the division … last season – when the Titans split their season series with Houston, Indianapolis and Jacksonville – was an exception. Before that, every other playoff appearance since the AFC South was created in 2002 included a sweep of at least one those teams. It was the Colts in 2017, the Jaguars in 2008, the Texans in 2002, 2003 and 2007.

All three division road games in 2020 fall in the final six weeks of the schedule. In order to complete a sweep, therefore (assuming they win at home against one or more of those opponents), the Titans will have to win on the road at a time when every victory seems to mean a little bit more.

• Beat the Browns: The first December game is against Cleveland at Nissan Stadium (Dec. 6). While it’s true that every win counts the same in the standings, there is something about beating the Browns. Tennessee’s last three playoff appearances have all included a regular-season victory over the Browns (28-9 in 2008, 12-9 in 2017 and 43-13 in 2019).

More importantly, it’s the first game of December, and six of the franchise’s last seven playoff appearances came after a win at the start of December. In this case, it will be an especially critical time given that it is the next-to-last home game, the final home game against an AFC opponent and it follows two serious road challenges, at Baltimore (Nov. 22) and at Indianapolis (Nov. 29).

The final quarter of the season will look much more treacherous if it comes following a defeat.