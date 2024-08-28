Titans Place Rookie LB on IR
The Tennessee Titans put together a strong NFL offseason and brought in a fresh wave of young talent in the 2024 NFL Draft.
One of those young talents from the draft was former North Carolina standout linebacker Cedric Gray. He was selected with the No. 106 pick in the fourth round of the draft. The team has been very high on Gray since they drafted him.
Unfortunately, Gray will not be availble to start the regular season for the Titans due to injury issues.
According to a report from ESPN reporter Turron Davenport, Gray has been placed on IR with a designation to return due to a shoulder injury.
Davenport also provided a quote about the move from general manager Ran Carthon. He revealed that the team felt the need to protect Gray from himself with the move.
"He's one do those guys that you have to protect from himself because of how much he wants to improve."
Gray put together an impressive career in college with the Tar Heels, racking up 367 total tackles to go along with 8.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, five interceptions, and 13 defended passes. He projects to be an impact player in the future for Tennessee.
Thankfully, Gray sounds likely to return at some point during the regular season.
While losing Gray is a tough blow to start the year, the Titans have a very talented group of linebackers. Arden Key, Kenneth Murray Jr., Ernest Jones, and Harold Landry III are all on the roster. Jack Gibbens, Otis Reese IV, and Luke Gifford are all solid backup as well.
Hopefully, Gray will be able to attack his rehab process and get back on the field as soon as possible. Fans will simply start hoping that Gray doesn't suffer any kind of setback throughout his recovery.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!