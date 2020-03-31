AllTitans
Mock Check: McShay Goes Two Deep

David Boclair

A little more than three weeks remain until the real thing.

That makes this a prime time for mock drafts.

Monday night, ESPN’s Todd McShay published his latest. It covers the first two rounds and offers no surprises in terms of what he thinks the Tennessee Titans might do. McShay’s choice for Tennessee in the first round (No. 29 overall) is Penn State edge rusher Yetur Gross-Matos and the second-round pick (No. 61) was tackle Isaiah Wilson of Georgia.

His conclusions address two of the Titans’ obvious needs as the free agent signing period has hit a lull.

Gross-Matos is a true junior with a desirable combination of size (6-5, 264) and speed that figure to make him an NFL starter sooner rather than later. There are many analysts who believe he is better suited to play defensive end in a 4-3 scheme.

Says McShay: “Gross-Matos is the top pass-rusher still on the board, and while he might need time to develop, he possesses above-average pass-rush talent, the ability to set the edge against the run and the speed to chase players down in pursuit.”

Wilson is a massive man at 6-foot-7, 340 pounds. Apparently, that is what the Titans want at right tackle given that they re-signed Dennis Kelly (6-8, 321) to be the starter there. Wilson does not project as a plug-and-play guy and can take time to develop behind Kelly.

Says McShay: “The top-end tackle resources have dried up by this point, but Wilson would lessen the loss of Jack Conklin a bit.

It is no secret that edge rusher, cornerback and tackle (right tackle, specifically) are Tennessee’s primary areas of need at this point. There is a difference of opinion among draft analysts as to which one general manager Jon Robinson and his staff will address at the top of this draft.

To McShay’s way of thinking, cornerback can wait.

The 2020 NFL Draft is set for April 23-25.

