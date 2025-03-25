Titans Potential Top Pick Shares Cryptic Post
The Tennessee Titans are just under a month away from the NFL Draft, where they are still on the clock to make the No. 1 overall selection.
While the vibes have skewed towards Miami quarterback Cam Ward over the past few weeks, another candidate for the top spot in the draft is still trying to put his name in consideration.
Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter hasn't been quiet in the past about wanting to be the No. 1 overall pick, and he turned his microphone on once again to make his presence known.
"Don't let all this QB need talk fool yall," Carter tweeted. "It's already known who's the Best, and no QB is in that discussion! Like I said, the best PLAYER goes number 1."
Carter has the superstar attitude, confidence and mindset, which is what teams want to see in the No. 1 overall pick.
If he were to be the first player chosen, he would be of great benefit to the Titans pass rush, which doesn't have a bona fide star at the moment.
That being said, the Titans' need for a quarterback may be too much for Tennessee to consider him for the No. 1 overall pick.
The Titans met with No. 1 pick candidate Cam Ward at his Pro Day in Miami this week, and that evaluation should make things clear on how Tennessee feels about him.
If the Titans choose not to take Ward, there's a good chance that they could trade the pick to a team like the New York Giants, who could also use a quarterback.
This makes Carter unlikely to be the No. 1 overall pick, which could set him up for a full career of trying to get his revenge on the Titans.
